PIA brings home 121 Pakistanis in special repatriation flight from Iran via Baku

PIA says it remains committed to national service by ensuring the safe return of Pakistani citizens during disruptions

By Monitoring Desk

LAHORE: A second special repatriation flight operated by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) brought home 121 Pakistani nationals who were stranded in Iran following the suspension of direct air travel through Iranian airspace.

Flight PK-7160 arrived in Lahore from Baku, Azerbaijan, at 3:40 PM on Friday, completing a coordinated evacuation effort. The passengers had travelled overland from Iran to Baku, where arrangements were made for their return to Pakistan.

The Pakistani embassies in Tehran and Baku facilitated the cross-border movement and coordinated the repatriation process. The special flight was operated on the directives of the Government of Pakistan.

PIA said it remains committed to national service by ensuring the safe return of Pakistani citizens during disruptions, continuing its role in operating in the national interest.

Monitoring Desk
