PSX rebounds as KSE-100 gains over 600 points in early Friday trade

Buying momentum returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining more than 600 points in the opening hours of trading.

By midday, the index was hovering at 120,615.38, reflecting an increase of 612.79 points or 0.51% compared to Thursday’s close.

Investors showed renewed interest across key sectors, with automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, oil marketing companies (OMCs), power generation, and refineries all witnessing active buying. Heavily weighted scrips including PRL, HUBCO, PSO, SNGPL, MARI, OGDC, POL, PPL, NBP, MEBL, and UBL traded in the green.

The rebound comes a day after a broadly negative session on Thursday, when the KSE-100 index declined by 463.34 points or 0.38%, closing at 120,002.59. Market sentiment had been weighed down by fiscal concerns, regulatory developments, and cautious investor behaviour amid ongoing budget discussions.

Friday’s early rally indicates a possible return of investor confidence, although market participants continue to monitor macroeconomic indicators, political developments, and the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting for further cues.