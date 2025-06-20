Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PSX rebounds as KSE-100 gains over 600 points in early Friday trade

Key index stocks recover after Thursday’s slump; buying seen across major sectors

By News Desk

 Buying momentum returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining more than 600 points in the opening hours of trading.

By midday, the index was hovering at 120,615.38, reflecting an increase of 612.79 points or 0.51% compared to Thursday’s close.

Investors showed renewed interest across key sectors, with automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, oil marketing companies (OMCs), power generation, and refineries all witnessing active buying. Heavily weighted scrips including PRL, HUBCO, PSO, SNGPL, MARI, OGDC, POL, PPL, NBP, MEBL, and UBL traded in the green.

The rebound comes a day after a broadly negative session on Thursday, when the KSE-100 index declined by 463.34 points or 0.38%, closing at 120,002.59. Market sentiment had been weighed down by fiscal concerns, regulatory developments, and cautious investor behaviour amid ongoing budget discussions.

Friday’s early rally indicates a possible return of investor confidence, although market participants continue to monitor macroeconomic indicators, political developments, and the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting for further cues.

Previous article
Pakistan-China hold dialogue to strengthen mutual understanding
Next article
Senate continues debate on Finance Bill 2025, extends time for key legislative reports
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.