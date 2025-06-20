Railways minister orders action plan to prevent future train derailments

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Friday expressed concern over the increasing number of train derailments and called for a detailed analysis along with proactive measures to prevent further incidents.

He made the remarks while chairing a high-level meeting at the Ministry of Railways focused on train safety, administrative performance, and corruption investigations within Pakistan Railways. The meeting included briefings by senior officials on recent train accidents, with attention to incidents in Sukkur, Multan, and Peshawar during June 2025.

Hanif Abbasi directed that clear recommendations and an action plan be submitted to the relevant authorities. He also called for a report on the delay of the Awam Express from Karachi and ordered an immediate inquiry into the foot overbridge incident in Khanewal.

On the closure of the Shahinabad Quarry, he instructed officials to identify those responsible and take necessary action.

The meeting reviewed progress on the Railway Constructions Pakistan Limited investigation. The Inspector General of Pakistan Railways Police reported that the fact-finding inquiry is near completion.

The report recommends criminal proceedings against involved officials and proposes handing the case over to the Federal Investigation Agency for further inquiry.

Abbasi reaffirmed the Ministry’s zero-tolerance policy on corruption and said that financial, administrative, and structural reforms remain a top priority. He said strict disciplinary action will be taken against underperforming staff, while employees showing strong performance will be recognized with rewards and commendation certificates.

He urged officers and personnel to carry out their duties with sincerity, transparency, and accountability and emphasized the government’s commitment to restoring public confidence in Pakistan Railways.