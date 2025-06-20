Rs16 billion allocated for education projects in Balochistan, says Law Minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar informed the Senate that four new Danish Schools are being established in Balochistan at a total cost of nearly Rs16 billion.

Each school will cost approximately Rs4 billion and is intended to provide quality education to underprivileged children. He said these schools are part of the government’s development plan for the province, and the Prime Minister receives monthly progress reports on their implementation.

Responding to a question from Senator Jan Muhammad Buledi during the budget session, the minister said all Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) funds are being directed toward infrastructure development in Balochistan under the special instruction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He said major road projects including the Quetta-Chaman and Quetta-Karachi (N-25) highways are underway to improve connectivity and support economic activity.

Tarar said the Prime Minister gives priority to provincial development and that Balochistan receives significant allocations not only through the regular budget but also through the Prime Minister’s discretionary grant. He said PDL funds collected nationwide have been redirected exclusively to Balochistan for development, especially road infrastructure.

He also noted a special package for solarizing tube wells across Balochistan under the Prime Minister’s direction. Tarar said that despite the vast geography and development gaps in Balochistan, the federal government remains committed to the province.

In response to another question raised by Senator Danesh Kumar, the minister said the issue highlighted was serious and the Ministry of Human Rights was working in coordination with the relevant communities. He said the Commission for Rights of Minorities Bill has been passed by both houses of Parliament.

The commission will include quasi-judicial provisions and will be chaired by a minority member, either male or female.

He said the chairperson will have the authority to conduct inquiries, issue directions, and ensure compliance. He said the commission will not be symbolic and will have practical powers.

Tarar added that there would be no negligence from the federal government and that he is in regular contact with relevant authorities to push reforms forward.

He also acknowledged the Sindh government’s enactment of the Child Marriage Restraint Act, which bans marriage registrations below the age of 18. He said the federal government is ready to support and contribute wherever needed.

Senator Danesh Kumar thanked Minister Tarar for his continued efforts in establishing the Minorities Rights Commission.