Senate continues debate on Finance Bill 2025, extends time for key legislative reports

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Friday continued its discussion on the Finance Bill 2025 and granted multiple time extensions for the submission of reports on various constitutional and legislative bills.

Presided over by Deputy Chairman Senate Sardar Syedal Khan, the session included several motions for sixty-day extensions moved by Senator Shahadat Awan on behalf of Senator Farooq Hamid Naek, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Law and Justice.

The motions covered five bills: The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Amendment of Article 51) introduced by Senators Manzoor Ahmed and Danesh Kumar; The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Substitution of Article 140A and Amendment of Article 160) introduced by Senator Khalida Ateeb; The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Amendment of Articles 1, 51, 59, 106, 154, 175A, 198 and 218) introduced by Senator Aon Abbas; The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Amendment of Article 62) introduced by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri; and The Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2024, also introduced by Senator Zehri.

The Senate also approved a sixty-day extension for Senator Jam Saifullah Khan, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Railways, to submit a report on a starred question related to the outsourcing of luggage vans by Pakistan Railways. Another sixty-day extension was granted to Syed Masroor Ahsan, on behalf of Senator Amir Waliuddin Chishti, Chairman of the Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, to present the report on the Islamabad Healthcare Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, introduced by Senator Mohsin Aziz.

Senator Syed Waqar Mahdi, on behalf of Senator Sherry Rehman, was granted an extension for the report on the Pakistan Trade Control of Wild Fauna and Flora (Amendment) Bill, 2024. An extension was also approved for the Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training, chaired by Senator Bushra Anjum Butt, to submit its report on the University of Business, Sciences and Technology Bill, 2025, introduced by Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan.

In addition to the extensions, several reports were laid before the House. Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan, Chairman of the Functional Committee on Government Assurances, presented two reports. One addressed an assurance by the Minister for Communications regarding the condition of the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway (M-1), and the other related to time scale promotions for female teachers, assured by the Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training.

Syed Masroor Ahsan, on behalf of Senator Amir Waliuddin Chishti, also laid a report on a point of public importance raised by Senator Hidayatullah Khan regarding alleged corruption and mismanagement in the Pakistan Nursing Council.

Later, the House resumed discussion on the motion moved by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on June 10, 2025, related to the Senate’s recommendations on the Finance Bill, 2025, as required under Article 73 of the Constitution.