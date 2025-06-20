Textile exports rise 7.37% to $16.36 billion in 11 months of FY2024-25

Pakistan’s textile exports saw an increase of 7.37% during the first eleven months of the current financial year (July-May), reaching $16,365.325 million compared to $15,241.482 million during the same period last year, according to data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Significant growth was observed in key textile commodities. Knitwear exports rose by 14.46% to $4,555.345 million, up from $3,980.000 million. Similarly, bed wear exports surged by 10.56%, reaching $2,839.509 million compared to $2,568.185 million last year.

Other textile commodities that saw positive growth include towels, which rose by 2.84% to $995.423 million from $967.936 million, and tents, canvas, and tarpaulin, which increased by 9.58% to $177.770 million from $107.476 million. Ready-made garment exports grew by 16.35%, amounting to $3,768.432 million compared to $3,238.818 million last year.

Other products with positive growth included art, silk, and synthetic textiles, which grew by 8.90% to $365.708 million, and made-up articles (excluding towels and bed wear), which increased by 8.78% to $713.267 million.

However, some textile commodities witnessed negative growth. Raw cotton exports declined by 98.45% to just $0.871 million, compared to $56.086 million last year. Cotton yarn exports also saw a decrease of 32.04%, dropping to $618.535 million from $910.193 million. Similarly, the export of cotton carded or combed fell by 99.28%, from $0.837 million to $0.006 million.

Cotton cloth exports declined by 2.27%, reaching $1,686.309 million compared to $1,730.834 million, and the export of yarn other than cotton yarn dropped by 0.65% to $30.676 million from $90.878 million.

On a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, textile exports for May 2025 decreased by 1.75% compared to May 2024, with May 2025 exports recorded at $1,530.927 million, down from $1,558.235 million.

However, on a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis, textile exports saw a significant increase of 25.42% in May 2025, compared to $1,220.661 million in April 2025.