United Nation delegation meets Housing Minister to discuss affordable housing

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, met a delegation from the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) on Friday to discuss strategies for addressing Pakistan’s affordable housing challenges.

The meeting, held at the Ministry of Housing and Works, focused on aligning housing solutions with national development goals and international best practices. A detailed presentation outlined the ministry’s mandate and ongoing initiatives, including Pakistan’s national housing deficit of around 10 million units.

Challenges identified included high land costs, limited access to mortgage financing, technical complexities, and the need to encourage vertical housing.

Ombretta Tempra, Head of Mission and Chief of the Land, Housing and Shelter Section at UN-Habitat, highlighted the importance of affordable housing for low-income and marginalized communities. Drawing on examples from Nairobi and China, she proposed financing models such as mortgages, bank guarantees, microfinancing, and rental housing. She said rental housing is becoming a global trend in improving affordability.

UN-Habitat reaffirmed its role as a technical partner in the review of Pakistan’s draft National Housing Policy 2025. The World Bank and other development partners are expected to support the policy review, and the World Bank may be approached for financial assistance afterward.

A joint consultative session will be held three weeks after the policy review to explore future collaboration.

An urban regeneration pilot project, possibly focusing on rental housing, is expected to launch in the Federal Capital Territory, modeled on international experiences.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Housing and Works, FGEHA, Pakistan Infrastructure Company Limited, and the Policy and Planning Wing attended the meeting. The UN-Habitat team included Ombretta Tempra, John Taylor, Chief Technical Advisor for UN-Habitat Pakistan, and Jawed Ali Khan, Country Head of UN-Habitat Pakistan.

The meeting ended with a commitment to work together on sustainable, inclusive, and climate-resilient housing solutions.