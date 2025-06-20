Sign inSubscribe
WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen (R) Sajjad Ghani resigns

Lt Gen (R) Sajjad Ghani resigns from his post, saying it is due to personal reasons

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Lieutenant General (Retired) Sajjad Ghani, has tendered his resignation from the post citing personal reasons.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has acknowledged and appreciated the valuable services rendered by Lt Gen (R) Sajjad Ghani during his tenure. The Prime Minister has forwarded his resignation to the Cabinet Division for formal approval.

In his remarks, the Prime Minister praised Lt Gen (R) Sajjad Ghani for his effective leadership in running the national institution and for playing a key role in overseeing major energy sector projects.

The Prime Minister also extended his best wishes to the outgoing WAPDA chairman for his future endeavors.

