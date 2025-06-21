Sign inSubscribe
NAB recovers Rs2 billion from Public Health Engineering Department corruption case 

Recovery follows an investigation that began in September 2024, revealing the issuance of fraudulent cheques worth Rs5 billion by officials of Public Health Engineering Department Sheikhupura

By Saddam Hussain

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has recovered Rs2 billion in an ongoing investigation into a corruption scandal involving officials of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Sheikhupura. 

The recovery follows the investigation that began in September 2024, which uncovered the issuance of fraudulent cheques worth approximately Rs5 billion by officers and staff of PHED and the District Accounts Office in Sheikhupura.

According to media reports, the first instalment of the recovered amount was formally handed over to the Additional Secretary of Finance, Punjab, Khalid Mehmood, during a ceremony at the NAB office in Lahore.

In the course of the inquiry, several accused individuals admitted to their involvement and filed plea bargain requests, resulting in the approval of the Rs2 billion recovery by the Accountability Court, Lahore. The recovered funds have now been deposited into the national treasury, following court approval.

NAB Lahore Director General Ghulam Safdar Shah praised the investigation team for their swift action in recovering the funds and emphasised that the rapid recovery reflects the team’s dedication and efficiency. He also assured that investigations are continuing against other individuals implicated in the embezzlement scheme.

In addition to the monetary recovery, NAB Lahore is moving forward with the auctioning of seized properties of the accused. A public auction of confiscated assets was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Lahore on Friday, with plans for further auctions scheduled in other districts to ensure the return of looted assets to their rightful victims.

Shah reiterated that NAB’s focus remains on providing immediate relief to the public and addressing corruption at all levels to ensure justice for the affected citizens.

KP loses Rs583 million per day due to electricity theft and technical inefficiencies, report reveals
European Commission suspends Pakistan’s GSP+ status for ethanol imports
