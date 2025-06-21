National Assembly committee recommends new electricity provider for Karachi

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Government Assurances has recommended exploring the induction of a new electricity provider in Karachi to foster healthy competition and enhance service delivery. This recommendation came during discussions on a calling attention notice moved by MNA Nabil Ahmed Gabol, which raised concerns about unscheduled load-shedding and over-billing in areas like Lyari and Azam Basti by K-Electric (KE).

The committee, chaired by Nuzhat Sadiq, directed KE to cease unscheduled load-shedding, particularly outages lasting more than 10 hours a day or those occurring during early morning hours. KE was also instructed to install meters for more consumers, ensuring that billing reflects actual consumption.

Additionally, the committee called for a meeting between Karachi’s elected representatives and KE officials to address concerns related to power theft, meter installation, and ongoing load-shedding issues. KE was asked to submit a detailed report on the meters installed in Lyari, including their specific locations.

In another matter, the committee reviewed the progress on establishing a Protectorate of Emigrants Office in Mansehra, as raised by MNA Shahzada Muhammad Gushtasap Khan. The committee directed the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development to operationalize a similar office in Abbottabad within the current year to assist local residents.

The committee also examined a report on the condition of old national highways damaged by floods, following a notice by MNA Nafisa Shah. It directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) and the Ministry of Communications to develop a comprehensive strategy for the rehabilitation and maintenance of roads ahead of the upcoming monsoon season. NHA was tasked with submitting consolidated figures for the routine maintenance budget and was instructed to begin work on the remaining portion of the N-5 highway.

Further, the committee directed NHA to expedite periodic maintenance of the Chakdara–Upper Dir Road and speed up the survey for the widening and dualization of the highway, following concerns raised by MNA Mehboob Shah.

Lastly, in response to a notice by MNA Haji Jamal Shah Kakar regarding over-billing and service charges in Balochistan, the committee directed the Petroleum Division to actively pursue the issue in court. Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) was instructed to address over-billing and gas load-shedding issues affecting residents and to provide a breakdown of funds allocated for road cutting in Karachi for ongoing gas infrastructure projects.