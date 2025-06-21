Sign inSubscribe
Naveed Asghar Chaudhry appointed acting chairman WAPDA for three months

Appointment comes following resignation of Lt Gen(R) Sajjad Ghani due to personal reasons

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has appointed Naveed Asghar Chaudhry, a BS-20 officer of the Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service (PA&AS), as the acting Chairman of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA).

He is currently serving as Member (Finance), WAPDA, under the Water Resources Division.

According to an official notification issued by the Ministry of Water Resources and forwarded to the manager of the printing corporation of Pakistan Press for publication in the next issue of the Gazette of Pakistan, Asghar Chaudhry has been granted the additional charge of Chairman, WAPDA under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973.

The notification specifies that he will hold the position for a period of three months or until a regular appointment is made, whichever comes earlier, with immediate effect and until further orders.

This appointment comes following the resignation of Lieutenant General (Retired) Sajjad Ghani, who stepped down from the post of Chairman, WAPDA citing personal reasons.

 

The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at ahmad.ahmadani@pakistantoday.com.pk.

