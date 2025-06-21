Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Non-filers’ bank accounts to be frozen in FY2025-26, says chairman FBR

Many businesses file income tax but remain outside the sales tax net, including factories with multiple industrial meters, says Langrial

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue will begin freezing bank accounts of non-filers in the fiscal year 2025–26, FBR Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial told the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance on Friday.

The committee, chaired by Syed Naveed Qamar, met to review enforcement measures targeting individuals and businesses not registered for sales tax. Langrial said formal notices will be issued to non-registered entities, and accounts will be frozen if registration is not completed. Accounts will be unfrozen within two days of compliance, he added.

The FBR noted that many businesses file income tax but remain outside the sales tax net, including factories with multiple industrial meters. Officials said several unregistered factories in Karachi alone are involved in billions of rupees in sales.

Committee member Usman Ahmed Mela opposed sealing properties of non-registered businesses, calling it excessive. Langrial said the freeze action would be limited to large-scale manufacturers and would not apply to small retailers or cottage industries.

Naveed Qamar criticized the FBR’s enforcement tactics, asking, “First you cut their electricity and gas, now you’re shutting bank accounts too.”

FBR officials said many operators in Karachi avoid taxes by shifting locations frequently, running high-volume manufacturing units on a single plot before relocating.

Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, another committee member, proposed raising the sales registration threshold from Rs8 million to Rs10 million due to inflation. He said stricter measures should not apply to small traders.

Langrial agreed to increase the threshold and said around two-thirds of manufacturing units remain unregistered. He offered a six-month grace period for new registrants during which no sales tax would be collected.

Previous article
SBP injects record Rs14.3 trillion into banks for one week to ease liquidity crunch
Next article
World Bank seeks stricter debt reporting from developing nations
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

United Nation delegation meets Housing Minister to discuss affordable housing

Pakistan faces a housing deficit of 10 million units, ministry tells United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) delegation

Four officials suspended in built-up property award case

WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen (R) Sajjad Ghani resigns

Pakistan and Russia begin talks on energy projects, infrastructure development

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.