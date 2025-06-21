Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan faces challenges in securing Free Trade Agreement with ASEAN due to limited partnership status: report

Country seeks Full Dialogue Partner status with ASEAN to facilitate FTA negotiations, as current Sectoral Dialogue Partner status limits progress

By Monitoring Desk
  • Negotiations have recently been hindered by ASEAN member Singapore’s opposition to Pakistan’s elevation to Full Dialogue Partner status

Pakistan is facing challenges in securing a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) due to its current status as a Sectoral Dialogue Partner (SDP) rather than a Full Dialogue Partner (FDP), according to a news report.

Pakistan was granted Sectoral Dialogue Partner status by ASEAN in 1993, marking the beginning of formal cooperation. Over the years, both parties have held several meetings to discuss trade, industry, investment, and other key areas. However, despite efforts from Pakistan, including a formal proposal for an FTA during the 2010 ASEAN-Pakistan Joint Sectoral Cooperation Committee (APJSCC) meeting, the issue of full partnership status remains unresolved.

Recently, the negotiations have been hindered by ASEAN member Singapore’s opposition to Pakistan’s elevation to Full Dialogue Partner status, which is required for moving forward with FTA talks.

ASEAN has signed FTAs with six Full Dialogue Partner countries, including China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia. Despite these challenges, Pakistan continues to push for increased cooperation and deeper ties with ASEAN member countries.

A recent meeting of the ASEAN-Pakistan Joint Sectoral Cooperation Committee reaffirmed the commitment to further strengthening the partnership. The meeting recognised cooperation in trade and investment, science and technology, and human resource development, and highlighted the need for closer collaboration on issues like transnational crime, food security, and the digital economy. 

However, ASEAN has encouraged Pakistan to support the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and engage in practical cooperation under the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific.

To overcome this challenge, Pakistan has adopted a strategic shift towards strengthening bilateral relations with individual ASEAN countries. Pakistan has already signed FTAs with Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand, and continues to engage in negotiations with Vietnam, Cambodia, and the Philippines to further enhance trade and cooperation.

Pakistan’s trade mission in Singapore and Manila, along with the proposed Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with Vietnam, demonstrates the country’s efforts to build stronger economic and political ties that could eventually lead to Full Dialogue Partner status and open the door for an ASEAN-Pakistan FTA.

Previous article
National Assembly committee recommends new electricity provider for Karachi
Next article
Global equity funds log biggest outflows in three months on Middle East tensions
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

Global equity funds log biggest outflows in three months on Middle...

US equity funds experience the largest outflows, with net sales of $18.43 billion, while Asia sees $2.86 billion in outflows and Europe records $640 million in net inflows

National Assembly committee recommends new electricity provider for Karachi

Central Development Working Party approves five development projects worth Rs55.164 billion 

Pakistan’s weekly inflation rises slightly for combined consumption groups

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.