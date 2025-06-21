Pakistan’s weekly inflation rises slightly for combined consumption groups

The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), increased by 0.27 percent for the combined consumption groups during the week ending on June 19, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).



The SPI for the week under review was recorded at 310.35 points, compared to 309.51 points in the previous week.

On a year-on-year basis, the SPI for the combined consumption group decreased by 2.06 percent compared to the same week last year.

The SPI with a base year of 2015-16 =100 covers 17 urban centers and 51 essential items across all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group of up to Rs17,732 showed a minor increase of 0.05 percent, rising to 299.58 points from 299.44 points last week.

The SPI for the consumption groups of Rs17,732 to 22,888; Rs22,889–29,517; Rs29,518–44,175; and above Rs44,175 saw increases of 0.05 percent, 0.10 percent, 0.13 percent, and 0.42 percent, respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 23 (45.1%) items increased, 8 (15.69%) items decreased, and 20 (39.21%) items remained stable.

The major price increases included LPG (14.86%), potatoes (3.75%), diesel (3.10%), gur (2.25%), chicken (2.17%), sugar (2.13%), petrol (1.88%), mustard oil (1.12%), powdered milk (0.97%), rice basmati broken (0.84%), cooked daal (0.68%), and tea prepared (0.39%).

The items that saw the largest decreases in prices included eggs (9.53%), tomatoes (5.62%), garlic (1.03%), pulse gram (0.35%), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (0.17%), cooking oil 5 liters (0.03%), and bananas & firewood (0.01%).

On a year-on-year basis, commodities with notable price decreases included onions (63.22%), tomatoes (56.11%), electricity charges for Q1 (41.63%), garlic (32.58%), pulse mash (19.09%), potatoes (17.97%), tea Lipton (17.93%), wheat flour (14.16%), chicken (6.00%), pulse masoor (5.87%), rice IRRI-6/9 (4.47%), and chilies powder (3.86%).

Commodities that saw an increase in prices on a year-on-year basis included ladies’ sandals (55.62%), pulse moong (28.90%), sugar (26.19%), powdered milk (25.93%), LPG (21.77%), eggs (17.90%), beef (15.74%), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (13.00%), vegetable ghee 1kg (12.73%), bananas (12.47%), gur (10.85%), firewood (10.80%), and cooked daal (10.64%).