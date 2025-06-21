Punjab launches Rs50 billion shrimp farming initiative to boost economy and exports

The Punjab government has unveiled a Rs50 billion plan to boost shrimp farming across the province, aiming to make the sector a significant contributor to the local economy and export revenue.

The initiative involves the development of key infrastructure, including a model fish market in Lahore and three shrimp value chain estates in Muzaffargarh, South Punjab.

According to the Department of Fisheries, a 3,000-acre shrimp farming site will be set up in Rakh Ali Wala, Muzaffargarh, with an initial investment of Rs10 billion.

The development of value chain estates in Head Muhammad Wala, Rakh Ali Wala, and Shahgarh will cost an additional Rs40 billion. The Punjab government has allocated Rs3 billion in the upcoming fiscal year’s budget to kickstart these projects.

Tayyab Rizwan, Deputy Director of Fisheries, explained that the value chain estates will be fully integrated, featuring hatcheries, feed mills, and shrimp processing plants. These developments are expected to increase shrimp production, create jobs, and boost seafood exports.

In Lahore, the government is also planning to build a state-of-the-art fish market with a Rs10 billion investment. The market will include cold storage, value addition units, and a streamlined supply chain network to improve access for local fish and shrimp farmers. An initial allocation of Rs848.6 million has been approved to begin construction.