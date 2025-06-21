Punjab to establish 2,000 EV charging stations, introduce 600 electric buses

The Punjab government has announced plans to establish 2,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the province in a bid to promote sustainable and eco-friendly transport. The initiative will begin with the introduction of 600 electric buses as part of the first phase.

A meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, conducted via video link on Friday, reviewed the progress of the project. The meeting was attended by key officials, including the secretaries of the health and transport departments, the CEO of Lahore Waste Management Company, and several divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners.

During the meeting, the chief secretary instructed deputy commissioners to identify suitable locations in their respective districts for setting up the charging stations and bus depots. Emphasizing the importance of the initiative, Zaman highlighted that the government aims to provide modern and comfortable public transport facilities that meet international standards for citizens across Punjab.

In addition to the EV project, the chief secretary also called for a crackdown on overloading in public transport to enhance commuter safety. He reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to improving governance and healthcare services as top priorities.

Zaman further stressed the need to eradicate corruption within the Revenue Department, calling it a critical step in providing relief to the public. He also directed the swift completion of land record computerization and outlined measures to address stray dog bite incidents.