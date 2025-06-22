Sign inSubscribe
KP budget approval linked to Imran Khan’s consultation

Dr Saif says if there is any attempt to impose an emergency in the province, the government would not survive even a single day

By Monitoring Desk

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s budget will be approved only after consultation with Imran Khan, according to Barrister Dr Saif, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Information.

He said the public voted for Imran Khan’s ideology, and the mandate must be respected in full.

Dr Saif said that if there is any attempt to impose an emergency in the province, the government would not survive even a single day. He stated that only the Chief Minister has the authority to dissolve the provincial assembly.

He also claimed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the only province where a government has been formed based on Form 45, while the federal and other provincial governments were based on Form 47.

Dr Saif added that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains the stronghold of the PTI, and any movement for Imran Khan’s release will be led from the province with full force.

