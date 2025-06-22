LDA to digitize records of approved planning cases

LAHORE: Director General Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Tahir Farooq has directed officials to digitize records of all cases approved by the Planning and Design Committee and ensure the timely recovery of related fees.

The directive came during a meeting of the Planning and Design Committee held on Saturday to review cases submitted for approval. Farooq stressed the importance of speeding up the revenue recovery campaign and instructed town planning officers to be more active in the field to improve recovery efforts.

The meeting approved several land use cases, including those for petrol pumps, educational institutions, and offices. Farooq also emphasized that parking regulations must be enforced in all approved cases.

He called for intensified revenue collection efforts as the financial year nears its end.

The meeting was attended by Chief Town Planner One Asadul Zaman, Chief Town Planner Two Azhar Ali, the Chief Metropolitan Planner, the Director of Law, all directors of the LDA Town Planning Wing, and representatives from the district administration, TEPA, and WASA.