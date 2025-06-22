Pakistan aims for 30 percent electric vehicle sales by 2030

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan said Saturday that Pakistan’s National Electric Vehicle Policy 2025–30 aims to make 30 percent of all new vehicle sales electric by 2030.

He was speaking at a dissemination and feedback workshop on the NEV policy held in Lahore.

Khan said the transition is expected to cut carbon emissions by 4.5 million tonnes and reduce oil consumption by about 2 billion litres. He added that the shift would help Pakistan manage its air pollution problem and lessen its reliance on imported petroleum, which costs the country billions of dollars each year.

He also said the policy could generate 15,000 green jobs across Pakistan. Khan noted that the NEV policy is more than a policy document and serves as a road map toward a cleaner and more sustainable future. He said the policy reflects Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision for a smog-free and pollution-free Pakistan.