Power Minister directs DISCOs to ensure uninterrupted electricity during Muharram

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, has directed all Chairmen and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Distribution Companies (DISCOs) to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply across the country during the holy month of Muharram.

In a letter dispatched to all DISCOs, the Minister emphasized that millions of mourners will participate in religious gatherings and processions held in remembrance of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA). He noted that since Muharram is expected to fall during the peak of summer with potential heatwaves, uninterrupted electricity is essential for facilitating these gatherings and preventing public inconvenience.

Minister Leghari urged DISCOs to conduct thorough inspections of their transmission and distribution infrastructure, especially in areas where majalis and processions are scheduled to take place. He stressed the immediate repair or replacement of faulty equipment to avoid power outages.

The Minister also instructed the deployment of dedicated emergency response teams, particularly during the 9th and 10th of Muharram, to address any power disruptions without delay.

To ensure better coordination, DISCOs have been directed to work closely with district administrations, law enforcement agencies, and religious organizations. The letter also calls for proactive communication with consumers, especially imambargahs and mosques, regarding any scheduled maintenance or potential load management during the month.

Recognizing the sensitivity of the occasion, the Power Minister further emphasized the need for backup power arrangements at critical locations, including the availability of standby generators and UPS systems. He directed that sufficient numbers of transformers and other essential materials be made available in each sub-division and that updated inventories be maintained accordingly.

In addition, the Minister called for the assignment of duty rosters to ensure round-the-clock availability of technical and operational staff throughout Muharram. He also ordered the establishment of dedicated control centers at all levels, equipped with clearly communicated contact numbers to ensure efficient service delivery and complaint resolution.

Minister Leghari made it clear that the sanctity of Muharram demands unwavering commitment and responsibility from all concerned. Any form of negligence or laxity in this regard will not be tolerated.

He concluded by instructing all DISCOs to submit compliance reports to the Power Division, detailing the measures undertaken to implement the directives.