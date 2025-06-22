Sindh ministers defend budget, reject opposition claims of neglect and mismanagement

Sindh Assembly treasury ministers defended the 2025–26 budget during Saturday’s session, rejecting opposition claims and presenting sector-wise updates on development, spending, and plans.

The session, chaired by Deputy Speaker Anthony Naveed, marked the fifth consecutive day of the budget debate.

Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho said the province has 19 operational Chest Pain Units in Karachi and that Rs1.12 billion has been allocated for new CT scan and MRI machines. A partnership with Aga Khan University Hospital aims to upgrade ICU facilities in public hospitals.

She reported a drop in maternal mortality and 90 percent immunization coverage. She also confirmed 21 ongoing healthcare schemes in Karachi and denied that the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation is being handed over to any NGO.

Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah said 20,000 schools remain closed after floods, with 5,000 reopened. He said 5.5 million children are enrolled in government schools, while 6.2 million are currently out of school, not the 7.8 million claimed.

He announced IT labs for 136 schools, two new colleges in Karachi, and upgrades for all 155 existing public colleges. From the next fiscal year, headmasters will directly receive funds for 34,000 schools.

He rejected federal survey data on Sindh as outdated.

Interior and Law Minister Zia ul Hasan Lanjar reported that mobile phone snatching cases declined to 7,441 and car thefts fell to 558 this year. Murder rates dropped from 2.6 per day to one. He said over 8,000 drug dealers were arrested in Karachi and announced a new provincial narcotics force and 10 drug courts in the city.

He said 1,300 cameras have been installed under the Safe City project, which will expand to Larkana, Hyderabad, and Mirpurkhas. Police strength stands at 171,000, with new recruitment conducted on merit.

Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro said Sindh won its canal water rights case in the Council of Common Interests. He cited the replacement of 16 gates at Sukkur Barrage as a key achievement and criticized the federal government for not releasing funds for the Gaj Dam.

He said 200 dams have been built and pointed to completed urban projects in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Energy and Planning Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said 760 schemes were completed this year, which he called a national record. He said development projects are being executed even in areas without PPP representation.

He highlighted the K-IV water project and a solar program under which 200,000 home systems have been received. The government will cover installation and transport costs.

Excise Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla said tax collection rose from Rs7.29 billion in 2008 to over Rs200 billion. The budget removes professional tax, entertainment tax, and cotton tax.

He announced that by August 14, outdated number plates and tax books will be replaced. Vehicle data will be integrated with traffic police systems.

Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani said 1,138 schemes were launched last year, with 424 completed. Of the Rs131 billion budget for local government schemes, Rs104 billion is for Karachi.

He said 52 mega projects worth Rs72 billion are ongoing, including Shahrah-e-Bhutto in Korangi, a Rs54 billion project. Both the Korangi Interchange and Shahrah-e-Bhutto will be completed by December.

Opposition MPA Iftikhar Alam of MQM said Karachi is being treated like a stepchild and called the Karimabad underpass unnecessary and unconsulted. He proposed a funding formula for districts similar to the NFC Award.

The session ended with the announcement that the assembly will reconvene Monday at 9:30 a.m.