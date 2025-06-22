Traders call for phased implementation of plastic ban

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Plastic Bags Association has raised concerns over a recent Sindh government notification banning all types, sizes, and weights of non-degradable and oxo-degradable plastic carrier bags across the province starting June 15, 2025.

A delegation led by Patron Yousuf Dada and President Nadeem Nizamani met with Ahmed Idrees Chohan, Acting President of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI), to discuss the issue.

The delegation said they support environmental protection measures and are willing to comply with the 2014 regulations. However, they argued that the sudden enforcement of the new ban without proper consultation or preparation would severely impact small businesses, factory owners, and thousands of workers who rely on the plastic industry for their livelihood.

Chohan assured the delegation of the chamber’s support and agreed that while the environmental impact of plastic bags is a concern, the government must first provide alternatives. He called for awareness campaigns and capacity-building programs to help local industries transition to eco-friendly options. He warned that an abrupt ban could lead to job losses, factory shutdowns, and higher prices, and said the government must do more than just impose restrictions.

The chamber called for the policy to be rolled out in phases, with input from industry stakeholders and supported by public education efforts. It warned that without proper implementation, the ban could result in negative economic outcomes rather than environmental improvements.

Others present at the meeting included Sikandar Ali Rajput, Kishor Kumar Bhatia, Abdullah Memon, Noman, Aqil Naeem, Saeed Gulshan, Jameel Naseer, and Taimoor. The delegation reaffirmed their support for eco-friendly regulations if implemented through a fair and cooperative process.