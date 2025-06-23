Balochistan’s CM Bugti orders measures to tackle fuel, food shortage near Iran border

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Sunday chaired a meeting to review the situation in districts bordering Iran, where reports of food and fuel shortages have emerged following the Iran-Israel conflict.

The meeting assessed the availability of essential supplies, security conditions, and arrangements for the safe return of pilgrims and students from Iran. Officials briefed the chief minister on current management strategies and future planning.

While authorities claimed there was no food shortage in the affected areas, other reports indicated that residents were experiencing supply disruptions. In response, the chief minister directed departments to ensure uninterrupted food and fuel provision and to explore alternative arrangements for electricity and LPG supply.

Bugti stated that the provincial government is coordinating with federal authorities, particularly the petroleum ministry, to secure fuel deliveries to prevent shortages in border regions. He emphasised the need for timely and joint action to support residents living in these areas.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) was instructed to keep a contingency plan ready for immediate response in case of emergencies.