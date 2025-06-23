Beco Steel: From the ashes of one rises another

The cement building of Ravi Textiles in Kasur has always looked bleak. Its grey facade against the grey winter sky was always meant to be functional, not aesthetically pleasing. What made up for the drab exterior was a bustling and noisy factory where labourers toiled over machines manufacturing yarn.

It was one of the many textile manufacturing units in the country that enjoyed a massive boom in the 1990s as Pakistan staked its claim as a textile exporting powerhouse, selling specialised products all over the world. But in 2021, when Muhammad Ali Shafique bought the company, the building had been gutted. The last time there was any activity there was in 2017, and since then Ravi Textiles was just looking for a buyer.

The rot had set in long ago. It had been struggling and running losses in the 2000s, and changed hands in 2008. That, unfortunately, was the year Pakistan went through an energy crisis which made it impossible for any new management to change things around at the textile mill. Why then would Muhammad Ali Shafique, whose family business was the booming Beco Steel, want to buy a doomed textiles company?

The textile industry was in a slump, the cost of doing business was too high and the accounts of the company were a picture of doom and gloom. Only one thing was going in Ravi Textile’s favour. It was a listed company trading on the stock exchange and Beco Steel wanted to get listed.

A reverse merger was carried out between Ravi Textile and Beco Steel which led to the creditors being paid off and much of Ravi’s assets being sold for scrap. What was left was a bare bone operation into which Beco Steel injected assets and equity in order to keep it afloat. Since 2021, it seems like Beco has emerged like a phoenix from the ashes of Ravi Textile. Today the floor of the foundry is lit by the fire and hiss of molten steel. Slowly, the company has managed to increase profits and the latest financials show that it is destined to have its biggest year yet. This is the story of how a reverse merger led to the listing of a star at the exchange.

Days of Ravi

Even before the country was marred by the energy crisis of 2008, it seems like Ravi Textile was on a steady slope downwards. The earliest financials available for Ravi Textile Mills show an abysmal situation. Back in 2004, the company was earning revenues of Rs 46 crore from which it was only able to salvage gross profit of Rs 2 crores. After taking into account the other expenses, the company was making a loss of Rs 47 lakhs. This was compounding accumulated losses which stood at Rs 10 crores. The only element salvaging a negative equity was the revaluation reserve which was Rs 4.3 crores. In order to plug in the gap caused by losses, the company had total liabilities of Rs 19 crores for an asset base of Rs 22 crores.

From 2004 to 2006, the primary focus seemed to be to generate gross profit in order to make the company viable. In 2007, this delusion was also shattered when the cost of production increased to such a degree that the company had to book a gross loss of Rs 2 crores leading to loss after taxation of Rs 7 crores. This seemed to be the last straw for the older management as the company was sold and taken over with a new management at the helm.

The first thing done by the new management was to inject more equity into the business of Rs 18 crores which provided a much needed relief to the shareholders’ equity.

The coming of the new management coincided with the energy crisis and rupee devaluation taking place. Both these factors meant that the cost of the company kept increasing. Even though direct costs were increasing, the company was able to turn a profit. The reason for this was that banks waived off long term financing of Rs 1.6 crores in 2008 while assets were sold for a profit of Rs 4 crores in 2009.

By 2009, the accumulated losses had gone to around Rs 18 crores while the revelation reserve had grown 4 fold from Rs 4 crores to Rs 16 crores. The injection of equity and revelation reserve led to the shareholders’ equity increasing to Rs 24 crores from Rs 2 crores in 2004.

The period from 2009 to 2011 was much the same as the cost of production was higher than the sales that were being made. As the losses started to pile up again, the accumulated losses went to Rs 13 crores by the end of 2011. This was the first year that the company saw its equity go into the red as its liabilities started to outweigh the assets. Due to the worsening situation, the creditors of the company did not renew the credit facility of the company. National Bank of Pakistan and Bank Alfalah also filed recovery suits against the company in the Lahore High Court.

The best course of action that could be taken was to shut down the production as it did not have the working capital to fund its operations. Even though this did not stop the losses being made, it did cut the flow to some extent and controlled some of the bleeding. By 2013, the going concern assumption also came under question and there was a high probability that the company would not be able to continue long into the future.

From 2012 to 2020, the company would see the plant restarting in 2015 and 2016, however, these years saw losses increase for the company. After the experimentation, it was decided to close down the company for good. One positive development that did take place in 2018 was that Ravi was able to sell their fixed assets located in District Kasur to Waqas Rafique International for Rs 30 crores. These assets were also sold for a profit of Rs 11 crores which was able to improve profits in 2019 and 2020.

By the end of 2020, the accumulated losses stood at Rs 30.6 crores with shareholders’ equity of Rs 1.9 crores and total liabilities of Rs 13.5 crores. The fixed assets that had been sold were used to return the liabilities while the current assets of the company were valued at Rs 15.3 crores. Most of these assets represented cash that the company had on hand of Rs 14.8 crores. The new direction that Ravi wanted to take was to sell off assets in order to develop a new business plan that could be contemplated and executed for the future.

At this point, the only aces that Ravi Textile had in its pocket were liquid assets and its listing status. Ravi Textile was a listed company which was being traded on the stock exchange. 2021 was a year of reverse mergers where many of the defunct listed companies were being acquired by private companies. The goal of such a merger was that it would allow the unlisted company to use the listed status of the bankrupt company rather than going through the whole process of going public.

Chaudhry Steel Re-Rolling Mills and Beco Steel came to Ravi Textile and offered a price of Rs 3 crore at Rs 1.905 per share to take over the majority stake and control. Beco was able to transfer their own assets of Rs 3 billion to Ravi Textile and complete the merger. In order to raise the capital of Ravi, they would issue 101 millions shares at Rs 30 each in order to inject new equity into the company as well.

The same year saw Danish Elahi acquiring a majority in Mian Textile Industries and turning the business into a warehousing and logistics company. Similarly, Samin Textile was acquired by Waves SInger Pakistan to establish an e-commerce platform focusing on home appliances. The objective of the reverse merger is to allow an unlisted company to become listed rather than going through the time consuming process of bringing their company into compliance and going through the Initial Public Offer (IPO) process.

Beco Steel and its history

Reverse merger is usually used by newly formed companies who want to get listed without having a track record behind them. Beco Steel is anything but new. The company stands at the heart of Badami Bagh in Lahore and has been a symbol of resilience and transformation. The company is currently led by Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Shafique who is the third generation steel manufacturer.

The roots of Beco Steel go back to before the partition of the country when Chaudhry Mohammad Latif built a company which represented the Muslims in the small village of Batala. In 1932, the Muslims of Batala joined together to become self-sufficient in manufacturing the farm implements that they used. In less than 30 years, the company became Batala Engineering; going from nothing to being a behemoth that employed over 6,000 workers within it. One of the departments that was created under the company was its steel works which had a foundry, rolling mills and a machine shop.

While the tentacles of nationalization were able to take over Batala Engineering, the steel works were saved from the poisonous claws of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. The steel company was able to continue its operations while Batala Engineering was nationalized and ruined to what it has become today. The steel business passed down from one generation to the next and kept growing and gaining strength over time.

Based on the growth of the company, the logical step is to go public and become listed on the stock exchange. With a slew of defunct companies already listed, there was a shortcut available which allowed Beco Steel to buy the majority shareholding in Ravi Textile, transfer their assets and then get listed on the exchange. This was the path that was chosen in order to get listed.

By the end of 2021, many of the assets of Ravi had been sold and used to pay off liabilities that were pending. Current assets and fixed assets had been sold leaving behind a shadow of its former self leaving behind only Rs 46 lakhs of assets while much of the liabilities had been paid off leaving behind Rs 92 lakhs of liabilities. Even at this stage, the accumulated losses still racked at around Rs 30 crores which meant shareholders’ equity was negative.

As soon as the merger was carried out, the asset base of the new company expanded to Rs 4.5 billion as the assets of the steel business were added to the balance sheet. The liabilities of the new endeavour stood at Rs 1.2 billion as well. In order to finance much of this expansion, the new shareholders had to issue new equity of around Rs 3 billion while they also provided a loan of Rs 22 crores to show their backing. The new company had a shareholders’ equity of Rs 3.4 billion and a new lease on life.

Beco takes a turn for the better

Beco steel had been a profitable business when it was operating as a private company and it could have been expected that the new company would instantly turn profitable. In its first year of existence, Beco Stell did rack up sales of Rs 6.3 billion which translated into a profit of Rs 19 crores for the company. The next two years were a struggle, however, as 2023 and 2024 saw the company making losses of Rs 20 crores and Rs 9 crores respectively.

The primary reason for this was the fact that cost of production was too high in 2023 and 2024 which saw gross loss of Rs 2 crores in 2023 and gross profit of only Rs 22 crores in 2024. Due to the magnitude of expenses that the company had to pay off, these turned into greater losses as the company was not able to maintain a good amount of margin on its products. The gross loss in 2023 and gross margin of only 7% in 2024 were not able to cover the expenses as the steel business took a dip in its initial years.

The reason behind the fall in performance in 2023 can be linked to the delay that was taking place in the approval of letters of credit which led to a sharp decline in the inventory. The situation became so dire that production had to be shut down temporarily. The economy was seeing a shortage of dollars and the government had put into place stringent measures targeting imports which impacted the sector.

Regardless of this, the confidence of the new management can be gauged by the fact that the current assets of the new business were only worth Rs 1.5 billion in 2022 which increased to Rs 3.4 billion in 2024. Most of these were funded through current liabilities. The steel industry is a sector which is funded by working capital on a daily basis which means current liabilities are utilized in order to fund most of the working capital. The increase in current assets and current liabilities show that there is an expectation that the company will perform better in the future.

Now it seems that this confidence is paying off. The recent financials of Beco Steel is expected to have an amazing year as its nine month performance is the best in its history. Beco steel declared earning per share of Rs 1.62 for the nine months ended in March of 2025 where it had barely earned Rs 0.08 per share for the same period last year. With the year almost at an end, it can be expected that the year can be closed out at nearly Rs 1.75 per share of earnings.

The driver for the improvement in performance is the amount of sales carried out which were only Rs 2.8 billion last year and have more than doubled to Rs 6 billion for the recent period. Another improvement has been that the gross margins have jumped from 3.6% last year to 6.9% this year. This has led to gross profits of Rs 42 crores which were only Rs 10 crores last year. Even though the expenses for the company nearly tripled compared to last year, the company still managed to earn an operating profit of Rs 28 crores which were only Rs 4.6 crores a year ago.

With the improvement in sales, the operating margins have also increased from 1.7% last year to 4.6% this year. One of the biggest expenses that was suffered last year was finance cost of Rs 1.1 billion which has fallen to Rs 26 crores as interest rates have fallen from 22% to 11% in the economy. The end result of all these elements is that the company ended up earning a net profit of Rs 20 crores which was only 1 crore last year. The net margin of the company has gone from 0.4% to 3.3% in the recent years.

What makes this achievement even more stark is the fact that while much of the steel industry is seeing massive losses, Beco is able to buck the trend and able to increase its profits in the face of adversity. A comparable company can be Mughal Steel which earned Rs 1.3 per share in the same nine months while its stock is trading at Rs 72 per share. In comparison, Beco has outpaced Mughal and its share is trading at Rs 13 only. It is a silent recovery of which a lot of people have not taken cognizance of.

The recently announced budget will also have a positive impact on the steel industry which can benefit Beco Steel as well. The steel manufacturers look to import scarp steel which is then forged into steel related products. The budget has proposed to cut the tariffs that are applicable on these imports which will further reduce the costs levied on the companies. The positive impact of the tariff decrease will be seen in the next financial year which can benefit Beco Steel as well.