Daimler Truck is coming to Pakistan. Kind of.

In what could be a significant development for Pakistan’s automotive sector, Hinopak Motors Ltd is set to gain a German parent company, which would be the first time any Pakistani publicly listed automotive company has had a German parent company ever.

This follows the confirmed merger of Japan’s Hino Motors Ltd and Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC) into a new joint venture backed equally by Toyota Motor Corporation and Germany’s Daimler Truck. The move will create a unified Asian commercial vehicle powerhouse, and for Hinopak, it will mark a transformative new chapter.

The newly formed joint venture, which will house both Hino and Fuso brands under a single corporate entity, will serve as the parent company of Hinopak Motors. It will represent the first time a major German automaker — in this case, Daimler Truck — will have an indirect controlling stake in a Pakistani automotive manufacturing company.

This strategic consolidation aims to pool resources in the face of evolving emissions standards, electrification, and global supply chain challenges. For Pakistan, the ripple effects are expected to be significant: access to broader technology platforms, integration into a more diverse supply chain, and a higher profile in international automotive circles.

Below, we explore the background and implications of this groundbreaking merger, and the legacy of the companies that form its foundation.

Hinopak Motors Ltd is Pakistan’s premier manufacturer and assembler of commercial vehicles, known for its Hino-branded trucks and buses. The company was founded in 1986 as a joint venture between Hino Motors Ltd (Japan), Toyota Tsusho Corporation (Japan), Al-Futtaim Group (UAE), and Pakistan Automobile Corporation (PACO).

Originally created to reduce Pakistan’s dependence on imported commercial vehicles, Hinopak quickly rose to dominance in the heavy- and medium-duty vehicle segments. Headquartered in Karachi, it maintains a large-scale assembly facility that has produced tens of thousands of buses and trucks for the domestic market.

Following the privatisation of PACO’s stake in the late 1990s, Al-Futtaim and Hino Motors became the principal shareholders. The company went on to expand its product line, develop an extensive after-sales network, and become a critical part of Pakistan’s transportation infrastructure, serving logistics companies, public bus systems, and municipal fleets.

Hinopak is listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange. As of 2025, it remains the country’s leading commercial vehicle brand.

Hino Motors Ltd, a Toyota Group company, is Japan’s leading manufacturer of trucks and buses. Founded in 1942 as Hino Heavy Industry Co., Ltd., the company evolved from its roots in military diesel engine production to become a major force in civilian commercial vehicles post-World War II.

The company became a dedicated commercial vehicle manufacturer in the 1950s, offering a range of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks as well as buses. Hino Motors was officially brought under Toyota’s control in the 1990s, becoming an integral part of Toyota’s commercial vehicle strategy.

With operations in over 90 countries, Hino is known for its engineering robustness, reliable diesel engines, and expanding portfolio of environmentally friendly vehicles. In recent years, however, it has faced challenges, including an emissions data falsification scandal in 2022, prompting major restructuring and governance reforms.

Despite setbacks, Hino remains a key player in Asia and emerging markets, especially through subsidiaries like Hinopak. The merger with Fuso is seen as a bid to revitalise its global competitiveness.

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC) is another pillar of Japan’s commercial vehicle industry. With roots dating back to the 1930s, Fuso became a distinct entity in 2003 following a spin-off from Mitsubishi Motors and a major equity investment by Daimler AG (now Daimler Truck).

Based in Kawasaki, Japan, MFTBC manufactures a wide range of commercial vehicles, including the popular Canter light-duty trucks and the Rosa mini-bus. It has been a pioneer in electric commercial vehicles, unveiling its first fully electric light-duty truck, the eCanter, in the 2010s.

Daimler’s involvement brought a global orientation to Fuso’s operations, integrating it into the broader Daimler Truck Asia division, which includes substantial operations in India and Southeast Asia.

Fuso is well-known for its technological innovation, global footprint, and role in pushing electrification in commercial transport.

Daimler Truck AG, headquartered in Leinfelden-Echterdingen, Germany, is one of the world’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturers. Created as a separate entity following the 2021 spin-off of Daimler AG’s truck and bus division, it owns globally recognised brands such as Mercedes-Benz Trucks, Freightliner, Western Star, and Fuso.

Daimler Truck operates across Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and Asia. It has a workforce of over 100,000 and manufactures vehicles ranging from long-haul trucks to inner-city buses and zero-emission electric commercial vehicles.

The company has made substantial investments in autonomous driving, connectivity, and hydrogen fuel-cell technologies. Daimler Truck’s strategic focus includes reducing carbon emissions, improving safety, and entering new growth markets.

Its joint venture with Toyota to merge Fuso and Hino represents a landmark moment in Daimler Truck’s Asia strategy and signals its intent to play a broader role in the global integration of commercial vehicle markets.

Interestingly, this is not the first time a major German automaker has flirted with establishing a manufacturing presence in Pakistan. In 2017, widespread media reports suggested that Volkswagen Group’s commercial vehicle arm, MAN Truck & Bus, was exploring the possibility of setting up assembly operations in Pakistan.

The discussions reportedly involved collaborations with local partners and even included exploratory visits by MAN executives to industrial zones near Karachi and Lahore. The move was seen as a potentially transformative step for Pakistan’s automotive sector, given MAN’s reputation for high-quality heavy-duty vehicles.

However, despite the initial enthusiasm, the talks failed to materialise into a formal venture. Various factors were speculated to be behind the collapse, including Pakistan’s inconsistent auto policy environment, macroeconomic instability, and MAN’s internal strategic shifts.

That episode remains a notable “what if” in Pakistan’s industrial history. Today, the incoming involvement of Daimler Truck in Hinopak represents a realisation of the ambition that once swirled around MAN’s aborted entry.

With the merger of Hino and Fuso under the joint stewardship of Toyota and Daimler Truck, Hinopak is poised for a historic transformation. The German industrial presence that eluded the Pakistani market in the past now arrives through a more integrated and strategic pathway. For Pakistan’s commercial vehicle industry, this could mark the dawn of a new era — one defined by enhanced technology, stronger international collaboration, and a renewed focus on sustainability and innovation.

As stakeholders digest the implications of this merger, one thing is clear: Hinopak’s future is now tied to a broader, more globalised commercial vehicle ecosystem than ever before.