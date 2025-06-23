Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Dollar falls after Fed official signals rate cuts

The dollar index falls 0.14% to 98.78 after rising to 99.42 earlier, the highest since May 30

By Monitoring Desk

The dollar falls on Monday after U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman signals support for rate cuts, easing earlier gains driven by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Bowman says the time to reduce interest rates may be approaching, citing concern about risks to the job market and less worry over inflation from tariffs.

The dollar had risen earlier in the day after U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites led investors to unwind riskier positions. Iran threatens to retaliate and close the Strait of Hormuz, through which about one-fifth of global oil supply passes.

Last week, the Fed left rates unchanged, with Chair Jerome Powell warning that summer inflation may rise due to tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. Powell is expected to testify before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The dollar index falls 0.14% to 98.78 after rising to 99.42 earlier, the highest since May 30. The Japanese yen drops 0.45% to 146.77 against the dollar and reaches 148.02, the weakest since May 13, as concerns over higher oil costs weigh on the import-heavy Japanese economy.

Sterling gains 0.17% to $1.3467 after touching $1.3367, its lowest since May 20. Data shows U.K. business activity improves slightly in June, but job cuts continue and concerns about Middle East conflict persist.

The euro rises 0.08% to $1.1528 as the euro zone economy shows no clear growth in June, with weak manufacturing and limited service sector gains.

In cryptocurrency markets, bitcoin climbs 2.35% to $101,903.

Previous article
Tesla shares jump 10% after robotaxi trial begins in Austin
Next article
Oil prices fall after hitting five-month highs
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.