Ecopack to install 2MW solar plant as Pakistan’s private sector accelerates renewable shift

Ecopack Limited (PSX: ECOP), a key player in Pakistan’s plastic packaging industry, has announced plans to install a 2.03-megawatt (MW) solar power generation facility, marking its latest step towards sustainable energy consumption amid a growing national solar transition.

In a stock filing on Monday, the company’s board approved capital expenditure (CAPEX) for acquiring 3.63 acres of land and setting up the solar project. The initiative underscores rising corporate interest in renewable energy, driven by both economic and environmental imperatives.

Ecopack, which manufactures PET bottles and preforms for the beverage and liquid packaging sectors, is one of several listed companies turning to solar power to mitigate electricity costs and reduce carbon emissions.

Just days earlier, Gharibwal Cement Limited successfully commissioned an additional 12.5MW solar system at its plant, reinforcing a broader trend of industrial decarbonisation in Pakistan’s energy-intensive sectors.

Despite economic headwinds, Pakistan has rapidly emerged as a top-tier solar market. According to the Global Electricity Review 2025 by UK-based think tank Ember, the country imported 17 gigawatts (GW) worth of solar panels in 2024 — placing it among the world’s largest buyers of photovoltaic (PV) systems.

This expansion has driven up net-metering capacity to 2,813MW as of March 31, 2025, per the Pakistan Economic Survey 2024–25, as residential, commercial, and industrial users tap into distributed solar generation.

However, the boom has sparked fresh challenges. With electricity demand largely flat and excess generation capacity in the pipeline, energy policymakers are now confronting concerns around grid stability and capacity payments to idle power producers.

In response to growing imports, the federal government proposed an 18% General Sales Tax (GST) on imported solar panels in its FY2025-26 budget to protect nascent domestic manufacturing. The decision triggered backlash from stakeholders concerned about cost hikes and slowed adoption.

Following consultations, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb announced a revision: the GST will be reduced to 10%, and only apply to 46% of imported components, limiting the overall cost impact to a 4.6% increase in panel prices.

Nevertheless, the solar policy debate continues, with stakeholders calling for clear long-term frameworks to balance the interests of consumers, local manufacturers, and grid operators.

Ecopack’s investment reflects sustained momentum in corporate solar uptake, even as the policy environment evolves. For energy-intensive sectors facing inflationary pressures and frequent power supply issues, distributed renewable generation remains a compelling hedge — both financially and operationally.