Farewell, Careem Pakistan

There is no sugarcoating how bad this is: Careem is leaving Pakistan – and so far, only Pakistan – and this is a reflection of just how tough it is to grow a tech business serving the Pakistani market, specifically its middle class.

Careem is technically not a Pakistani startup, but it has a Pakistani founder and its Pakistan operations were a key part of its story. Its acquisition by Uber for $3.1 billion in January 2020 was marked as a turning point for the Pakistani tech sector: it was seen as a successful exit of a startup that also served Pakistan and helped put Pakistan on the map of global venture capitalists. The next two years saw the high-water mark for venture investing in Pakistan. Pakistani startups raised $352 million in venture funding in 2021, and $355 million in 2022.

In venture investing, however, being early is the same as being wrong, and Pakistan’s tech startup market is clearly way too early. Careem, like most tech businesses in the country, are discovering that despite the tales of a quarter billion people, Pakistan’s actual servable middle class is a tiny proportion of that massive population, and one can reach saturation very quickly.

Once you hit that point, further growth must await Pakistan’s economic take-off, which is still about a decade away. And if you are owned, as Careem is, by a foreign parent company that has many other targets for growth and claims on its growth capital, that means no room for spending resources on Pakistan.

So now, despite what appears to be a valiant effort on the part of Careem’s management in both Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, including founder Mudassir Sheikha himself, Careem is exiting the Pakistan market for its ride-hailing business.

It will retain a presence in the country as a back office for the development of its super app for the Middle East market through Careem Technology, a subsidiary into which e& – the UAE-based telecom company formerly known as Etisalat – invested $400 million for a majority stake in April 2023.

A source who wishes to stay anonymous told Profit, “Careem’s business volume was low. I think they were running in Pakistan for sentimental reasons only for a few years, and eventually shut down.”

Yet despite this clear setback for Pakistan’s tech ecosystem – and broader economy – it is worth diving into what Careem was able to achieve in building what it did. We will then look at how it stacked up compared to its eventual copycat competitors, what caused its eventual demise, and what may come next.

What Careem built: trust in a low-trust society

In 2015, Pakistan’s public transport system, particularly in Karachi, was widely seen as inefficient, unsafe, and outdated. The city’s buses, often referred to as “mini buses,” were largely operated by a powerful and unregulated transport mafia. Despite having designated routes, these buses lacked formal stations or schedules. Commuters had no choice but to flag down moving vehicles and hop on as they slowed, often at their own risk. With the disappearance of yellow taxis, the transport landscape was dominated by buses and rickshaws, modes of travel commonly associated with lower-income groups. As a result, much of the middle class chose to distance itself from public transport altogether.

Then came Careem and revolutionised urban transport for the middle and upper middle classes, paving the way for a culture of ride hailing.

In conversation with Profit, an alumnus of Careem said, “In the past, especially five to ten years ago, women used to rely on their fathers or brothers to take them places and that was considered the ‘correct’ or ‘safe’ way. But Careem changed that for millions across Pakistan. It gave women the confidence and independence to go out on their own. It wasn’t just about transport, it was about giving access: Access to opportunities, independence, and to being part of society. People can dismiss it, but that social shift is massive. Our mothers’ and grandmothers’ generations couldn’t have imagined such freedom.”

Careem had invested heavily in safety infrastructure, including captain vetting, real-time support, and flexible in-app communication tools; features that particularly resonated with its large female user base.

Following its successful breakthrough in the country, Careem made way for giants like Uber, Yango and inDrive to take footing in Pakistan.

From being the trailblazer of ride hailing in Pakistan, soaring through a pandemic, getting acquired by Uber and tweaking its offerings and prices to compete with new entrants with big pockets, to finally giving up and exiting the market, it has been a hell of a ride for Careem.

The business of changing behaviour

By 2021, Careem had firmly embedded itself into Pakistan’s urban transportation narrative but not without paying a steep price. Changing consumer behavior in a low-trust, cash-heavy market like Pakistan is exceptionally hard and expensive.

While Careem enjoyed the first entrant advantage, it also dealt with its own unique set of challenges that come with being the first one to do something in a new market.

Careem’s rise was driven by calculated investments in both customer and driver incentives. This strategy was necessary to overcome the “chicken and egg” dilemma inherent in building a two-sided marketplace: riders would not use the app without enough drivers, and drivers would not join without a base of paying customers.

To solve this, Careem heavily subsidised drivers, known internally as ‘captains’, offering income guarantees, bonuses, and other perks. Between 2016 and 2019, the company spent an additional Rs12.5 billion on driver incentives, beyond the Rs43.7 billion they earned from ride shares. At its peak, 29% of a captain’s income came from these bonuses, although that figure gradually dropped to 19% as rider demand grew.

Careem’s user base saw exponential growth in its early years, rising from 118,000 in 2016 to 3.6 million by 2020. But this growth was not steady. The bulk of users joined in the first three years, primarily from affluent, tech-savvy circles in major cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. These early adopters required significant promotional nudges to try the service, but often became loyal customers. Growth slowed as Careem tried to expand beyond this core demographic, where fewer people could afford its service, pushing up the cost of acquiring each new user.

From a financial perspective, Careem’s customer acquisition cost (CAC) fluctuated wildly year to year, depending both on marketing spend and how many net new users joined the platform. While incentives to drivers made up nearly two-thirds of CAC, a smaller portion was directed at riders through fare discounts and digital marketing. Profit’s previous analysis of financial statements from 2016–2019 revealed an ongoing effort to keep CAC below average revenue per user (ARPU), a delicate balance critical to long-term viability.

By 2019, data showed that Careem had hit a saturation point in Pakistan’s middle class market, struggling to hit the 4 million user mark. Yes, even hitting 2% of Pakistan’s population as its active user base was massively expensive proposition. The 2020 pandemic lockdowns did not help matters.

With CAC rising and user growth slowing, the company faced a strategic crossroads; continue expanding to newer, and less profitable, user segments, or extract more value from existing ones. Careem chose the latter. Instead of chasing scale, it aimed to deepen engagement through a “Super App” strategy, offering food delivery, logistics, and financial services like Careem Pay within a single platform.

By January 2020, Careem had been acquired by Uber, and was operating in Pakistan as a subsidiary of Uber.

The pandemic of 2020 accelerated Careem’s pivot. With its ride hailing revenues declining, Careem leaned into deliveries and digital payments. Management was candid about their ambitions to increase the ARPU not by adding more users, but by increasing the ‘R’, revenue, from each user. In Pakistan’s underserved financial landscape, Careem positioned itself as a credible player in digitising payments and offering financial tools to a user base already accustomed to transacting on its platform.

Yet, the Super App model is a high-stakes gamble. While the potential to become a one-stop platform is alluring, it carries the risk of feature bloat, poor user experience, and dilution of brand identity. Careem’s plan to open its app to third-party startups added complexity, making execution critical. Whether it could maintain coherence across verticals, or end up overwhelming users, depended on its ability to balance innovation with simplicity.

Careem’s story is one of audacity and strategic reinvention. It succeeded in changing consumer behaviour but then faced a new challenge; staying indispensable in a market it helped create.

The competition: inDrive and Yango

When Careem first launched operations in Pakistan, it enjoyed the rare privilege of shaping consumer behaviour in a largely unregulated space. With no major competitors in sight, the company had the freedom to experiment, iterate, and set its own rules. But that era of monopoly did not last long.

As Pakistan’s ride-hailing market matured, so did the intensity of its competition. The entry of Yango, a Russian Yandex Group-backed platform, marked a turning point. Already contending with inDrive, another Russian-origin player offering fare-bidding and deep discounts, Careem now faced a two-pronged threat. The pressure mounted further when local player Bykea, with its strong delivery footprint, expanded into car-hailing and adopted similar user-controlled pricing mechanisms.

In response to this rapidly shifting landscape, Careem launched Flexi Ride in November 2023, a strategic move that allowed customers to bid on fares and exercise more control over their travel costs. This was a clear departure from Careem’s earlier pricing model, where fares were auto-generated and left little room for negotiation. While the company retained its traditional structure for those who preferred set rates, Flexi Ride was designed to appeal to a more price-sensitive and value-driven segment of the population. The product launch was not only a reaction to external competition but also a reflection of internal reassessment as macroeconomic conditions in Pakistan worsened and consumers began tightening their wallets.

Soon after Flexi Ride’s introduction, Careem revised its fare structure more broadly. The adjustments aimed to reflect the new economic realities, ensure driver sustainability, and prevent further erosion of market share. In a 2024 interview with Profit, Muhammad Imran Saleem, Careem Pakistan’s General Manager highlighted that pricing had become the most critical battlefield. A slight fare fluctuation could trigger user migration to a competitor app, especially as Yango aggressively undercut the market on price.

To combat this perception, Careem emphasised that its pricing model was rooted in dynamic adjustment, using real-time demand and supply data to ensure fairness for both riders and drivers. Saleem asserted that Careem was not as expensive as commonly believed. Instead, it aimed to strike a balance, ensuring customers paid reasonable fares while captains remained financially viable.

Unlike Yango, which does not show drivers the fare upfront, Careem prioritised transparency. Captains were educated on fare structures, including base rates, per-kilometer earnings, and time-based compensation. They also received detailed breakdowns before accepting rides, allowing them to make informed decisions and anticipate actual earnings, especially in cases of heavy traffic or route changes.

Beyond pricing, Saleem pointed to two core differentiators: localisation and security. Careem had long tailored its services and messaging to Pakistani cultural nuances, setting it apart from global competitors who often relied on poorly translated campaigns. Furthermore, Careem had invested heavily in safety infrastructure, including captain vetting, real-time support, and flexible in-app communication tools; features that particularly resonated with its large female user base.

Captains and commuters both agreed that Careem, despite the larger perception of being expensive, was the safest car service, and could be relied on in case of emergency, with efficient and helpful customer service and aid.

In a crowded, price-sensitive market that it had once helped create, Careem’s comeback strategy hinged on flexibility, fairness, and trust. With Flexi Ride, revised pricing, and a renewed focus on local insight and safety, the company fought to reclaim its edge, not by racing to the bottom, but by reinforcing the value of a ride well delivered.

What caused the decline

On the surface, Careem’s exit from Pakistan’s ride-hailing industry appears to be a casualty of worsening macroeconomic conditions. In its official statement, the company cited external pressures as the reason behind its decision to suspend ride-hailing services as of July 18, 2024, “Due to tough market conditions for the Pakistan ride-hailing industry, the difficult decision has been made to deactivate the Careem Rides services in Pakistan as of July 18. Careem Technologies remains deeply committed to Pakistan and will continue expanding as a talent hub in Pakistan, powering the Everything App across the region.”

The narrative presented is one of economic inevitability, a victim of inflation, dollar shortages, and a broader funding winter.

One theory could be that in a two-sided marketplace, if there is a conflict between what both sides want out of the marketplace, it puts the owner of the marketplace in an impossible position of picking which side to back. In the ride-hailing market, while riders largely embraced digital payments and were comfortable with dynamic pricing models, drivers preferred control; negotiated fares, cash transactions, and a more hands-on approach to pricing.

InDrive understood this and built its platform around driver preferences, allowing them to set their own prices and negotiate directly with customers. Careem, on the other hand, stayed committed to a rider-centric model with automated pricing and a push toward digital payments. Ultimately, that bet cost them. In a market where driver supply dictates platform viability, Careem backed the wrong side.

While there has been plenty of discussion around pricing models, especially the bid-offer system that allows customers and drivers to negotiate fares, its actual impact on market dominance is questionable.

“Bykea also has a bid-offer model, both in the bike and the car category,” Muneeb Maayr, founder of Bykea, acknowledged, “but you can’t really say it’s a superior model because Yango has clearly come in without it, just deploying enough capital to take the market share.”

In other words, money, not models, won the game.

A former Careem employee, however, contested the idea that digital payments were a primary operational challenge. “Electronic payments were not a problem, in fact there actually was a solution already. Around two years ago, we launched something in collaboration with JS Bank Zindagi Wallet that solved the payment issue,” they explained. Instead, they attributed Careem’s downfall to broader investment fatigue, compounded by poor macroeconomic conditions that made returns elusive.

“Digital payments was not the problem. It was just that the investment going into the market was not being returned due to macroeconomic challenges,” they added.

But perhaps the most telling factor was not external, but structural. According to the same ex-employee, the true unraveling began two years ago, when Careem’s parent company Uber finalised a split between its own operations and those of Careem Technologies. “When the deal between e& and Careem happened about two years ago, the outcome was that everything other than ride-hailing was transferred to e&, while the ride-hailing business went solely to Uber.”

This meant that Uber, while owning Careem Rides, was essentially leasing Careem Technologies’ infrastructure, finance systems, tools, even basic services like laptops and Zoom accounts. “Uber was technically paying Careem, which it owns, to use Careem Technologies’ infrastructure, all of this was adding up and becoming quite costly for Uber.”

In an era where cost efficiency is paramount, especially for tech companies with global footprints, Uber began consolidating operations. According to the insider, “Uber is now working across different markets to consolidate the Careem Rides app into the Uber app. The idea is to streamline operations and reduce costs network-wide.”

Pakistan wasn’t the only market impacted. “About a month and a half ago, they laid off people from markets like Egypt, Jordan, and others,” a former employee noted. “They had also informed the Pakistan team that the future isn’t looking very bright. They said that some people would be let go by June or July, and a few critical people needed for integration would be kept on until November.”

Layoffs followed swiftly. “From what I’m seeing on LinkedIn posts,” the ex-employee added, “it’s pretty clear that layoffs are happening.”

So while Careem’s public statement emphasised challenging economic conditions, the full story includes cost-cutting measures by Uber, a fractured internal structure post-acquisition, and a quiet consolidation of global operations, all of which culminated in a decision that feels as corporate as it does cold. In the end, the death of Careem Rides in Pakistan wasn’t a collapse; it was a calculated phase-out, made in boardrooms far from Karachi or Lahore.

According Maayr, despite Pakistan’s turbulent macroeconomic climate, the ride-hailing market has not just survived, it has expanded. He said that a major reason for this unexpected growth is the rising cost of car ownership, which has pushed more people toward ride-hailing and pooling services. This shift in consumer behavior has created a ripe opportunity that aggressive players like Yango and InDrive were quick to seize.

“Yango has invested tens of millions of dollars into the country,” said Maayr, adding, “This influx of capital, targeted at subsidising rides and rewarding drivers, gave Yango the muscle it needed to quickly capture a significant portion of the market. inDrive took a different but equally bold route, offering zero percent commission for the first two years, then pouring money into high-visibility advertising campaigns.”

Caught between these two aggressive plays, Careem lost ground. Yango and inDrive collectively took over most of the car-hailing market, while Bykea, with its strong focus on two-wheelers, captured the majority of the motorbike segment, particularly in Karachi. “From a timing perspective,” Maayr added, “Uber had acquired Careem’s ride-hailing business, but they perhaps were not willing to compete, in dollar terms, with the likes of Yango.”

There’s also the possibility, he noted, that Uber simply deprioritised Pakistan in its global strategy. After all, in markets where profit margins are tight and capital outflows exceed returns, companies often pull back, and Pakistan may have been no exception.

The former part of this statement was resonated by almost all drivers Profit interviewed, who admitted that they hardly found rides on Careem and migrated to other apps by proxy.

Meanwhile, Bykea remains bullish. “In Karachi, this market nearly doubled for us in the last quarter,” Maayr shared, pointing out that their car business has now surpassed their delivery segment in volume. With a strong foothold in motorbikes and taxis, and a growing share in car-hailing, Bykea is shaping up to be one of the last serious local contenders standing.

Preferences, perception and the future of ride hailing

As Careem prepares to pack up its ride-hailing operations in Pakistan, questions naturally arise about who will step in to fill its shoes. While the company exits with a legacy of trust, safety, and first-mover advantage, riders and drivers alike are already recalibrating their loyalties based on price, availability, bonuses, and service quality.

The verdict?

Well, there is no single winner, at least not yet. But user sentiment paints a complex picture of a fragmented market, in which each platform holds a different appeal depending on who you ask.

For drivers, earnings and efficiency remain paramount. Ali Raza, who has driven for all major apps, put it bluntly, “In Karachi, Careem only works for those travelling within DHA or for corporate clients. For me right now it is InDrive and Yango that bring the most work.” In his experience, Bykea offers better tax deductions but too few rides to make it worth the time.

Haq Nawaz, who drives with Yango, highlighted the company’s generous bonus structure, “Today, when I finish 18 rides, I will get Rs 1000.” Still, he was quick to add that Careem was unmatched when it came to safety and documentation, noting that, “Yango and InDrive just ask for basic details, while Careem invests in driver security and well-being.”

Other drivers appreciated Yango’s automation. “I prefer Yango because it assigns rides automatically, while on InDrive you have to bid and that wastes a lot of time,” said Jahangir Khan. However, he acknowledged that Careem paid more for business-class cars. One Careem loyalist described how the company once stood apart with its bonus structure,“Careem was offering a bonus of Rs2,700 on 16 rides. That made a big difference compared to the others.” Even when rides were sparse, drivers still trusted the platform for its corporate clientele and strong incentives.

Still, for part-time or budget-conscious drivers, the new entrants were difficult to ignore. “I use all the ride-hailing platforms,” said Attique Akram, “but in recent times, Careem has offered the best bonuses for sedan cars.” Yet others, like Hamza Jawed, cited Yango’s affordability and broader appeal, “Most people prefer to use Yango these days rather than Careem because it is budget-friendly and has employed better marketing strategies.”

From the riders’ side, preferences diverged even more sharply. For some, affordability was king. “I prefer InDrive because the prices are low,” said Sarah, “but Careem’s business account service was really good. The call center actually helps.” Others like Maryam valued the ability to set their own price in InDrive, but acknowledged that Careem once led the pack in terms of security and support. “Careem’s prices had gotten very expensive, so I made the switch to InDrive.”

But not everyone was convinced by the low-cost alternatives. “Yango is the worst service that exists,” said Zaryab, citing poor car conditions and unprofessional drivers. In contrast, “Careem is the absolute best, no issues with drivers and it’s very efficient, but almost Rs 100 more expensive each time.” Safia echoed this sentiment after a bad experience, “After almost getting kidnapped while using Yango, I’ve stopped using it even though it’s cheap.”

For users like Sufyan Ahmed, platform preference depends on context. “I usually choose Yango when I’m going to familiar areas, since I don’t fully trust their drivers but Careem is my go-to when I need to travel far because I can rely on its customer service, better-vetted drivers, and improved safety.”

This reflects a broader theme: Careem’s strength lay not in being the cheapest, but in being the most dependable.

And yet, as Careem prepares to exit, no single competitor has managed to replicate its full value proposition. InDrive is winning on price flexibility. Yango is flooding the market with bonuses and aggressive marketing. Bykea has yet to fully penetrate the car-hailing segment. While each platform fills a gap, none fully replaces the ecosystem Careem built, one of trust, regulation, and infrastructure.

Careem’s departure is not just a commercial retreat, it marks the end of an era. As its farewell note rightly puts it, “Careem did not just build a service, it delivered significant public goods: digital infrastructure, trust, regulation, capability, confidence.” In a market still defining what ride-hailing should be, the next leader will need to offer more than just low prices, they’ll need to build confidence, inspire loyalty, and above all, earn trust.