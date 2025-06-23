Geopolitical tensions drive selling pressure at PSX, KSE-100 Index drops over 2000 points

Escalating geopolitical tensions following the US bombing of Iran’s nuclear sites have shaken investor confidence and driven selling pressure at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index plunging more than 2,000 points in the early hours of trading.

According to the PSX website, the market opened on a cautious note, with the KSE-100 losing 2,036.88 points as of 09:36 AM, dropping to 11,986.35 from the previous close of 12,023.23 points. At 10:41 am, the market was hovering at 118,086.17 mark, a decrease of 1937.06 points or 1.61%.

Selling pressure was observed across various sectors, particularly in oil and gas, automobile assemblers, OMCs, power generation, and commercial banks. Key index-heavy stocks such as OGDC, PPL, POL, HUBCO, and PSO saw losses.

The previous week had also been challenging for the PSX, as rising geopolitical tensions, fluctuating international commodity prices, and mixed domestic economic indicators dampened investor sentiment.

On a week-on-week basis, the KSE-100 Index ended at 120,023.23 points, reflecting a 1.7% decline from the previous week’s closing of 122,143.57 points.