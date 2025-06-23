Sign inSubscribe
Tech

Huawei uses older chip in new MateBook Fold

New MateBook Fold laptop uses a 7-nanometer chip made by China’s SMIC, instead of a more advanced version

By Monitoring Desk

Huawei’s new MateBook Fold laptop uses a 7-nanometer chip made by China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), instead of a more advanced version previously expected by the industry, according to a report by Canadian research firm TechInsights.

The laptop is powered by the Kirin X90 processor, built on SMIC’s N+2 process node. This same technology was introduced in August 2023, and it suggests that SMIC has not yet been able to scale production of a 5nm-equivalent chip. TechInsights said U.S. export controls continue to affect SMIC’s ability to advance to next-generation chipmaking technologies.

The MateBook Fold is one of two laptops Huawei launched in May. It is part of the company’s broader strategy to create a self-sufficient technology ecosystem amid U.S. restrictions. The device runs on Huawei’s Harmony operating system and features an 18-inch OLED dual-screen design, without a physical keyboard.

Huawei has not officially announced which chip the laptop uses. Previous Huawei laptops have been powered by Intel processors. Last year, the U.S. government revoked licenses for companies such as Intel and Qualcomm that allowed them to ship chips for Huawei’s laptops and smartphones.

Due to the U.S. curbs, SMIC cannot access extreme ultraviolet lithography tools needed for more advanced chip production. As a result, Chinese foundries depend on less efficient techniques that lower chip yields.

TechInsights said Huawei’s chip remains multiple generations behind those made by global companies like Apple, Qualcomm, and AMD. It added that while TSMC and Intel are preparing 2nm chips, China’s chipmakers remain about three generations behind.

Earlier this month, Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei told Chinese state media that Huawei’s chip technology is one generation behind its U.S. peers and that the company is working to improve chip performance through methods such as cluster computing.

Previous article
Britain to cut green levies for industry under new 10-year strategy
Next article
U.S. investor sets up bitcoin treasury firm with $1 billion target
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Automobile

Tesla shares jump 10% after robotaxi trial begins in Austin

The stock is still down around 12% for the year, partly due to demand concerns and CEO Elon Musk’s political positions

Board approves import of 500,000 metric tons of sugar

DeepSeek aids China’s military and evaded export controls, US official says

U.S. investor sets up bitcoin treasury firm with $1 billion target

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.