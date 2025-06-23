In Bonnie Doon acquisition, Interloop seeks move up the value chain

Interloop Ltd, the Faisalabad-based hosiery giant best known as a contract producer for Nike, Adidas and H&M, announced this week that it has acquired the European operations of Bonnie Doon, an American sock and leg-wear label founded in 1957. The deal, whose price has not been disclosed, hands Interloop control of Bonnie Doon’s European presence.

For Interloop, the purchase represents much more than geographic expansion; it is a decisive step from “factory floor” to “front shelf” – ownership of a consumer-facing brand with heritage, design capability and established channels. In other words, Interloop is moving up the value chain, seeking fatter margins and direct access to end-customers rather than remaining a price-taker in the low-margin contract-manufacturing game.

Brand ownership gives a company pricing power, design autonomy, and a hedge against cyclical buying patterns of global retailers. If Interloop can integrate Bonnie Doon successfully, it will set a playbook for other Pakistani manufacturers that want to escape the commodity trap.

The timing and the target geography are telling. Of Pakistan’s large textile exporters, Interloop has historically been the most exposed to the United States; roughly 55 per cent of last year’s shipments headed for American warehouses, according to company filings. That reliance has become a strategic vulnerability since Washington introduced a 29% tariff surcharge on several hosiery and synthetic-blend apparel lines in late 2024, ostensibly to bolster domestic manufacturing.

By purchasing Bonnie Doon’s European arm, Interloop diversifies away from tariff-risk and plugs straight into a market where fashions may change quickly but trade policy is comparatively stable. Europe also rewards sustainability credentials – an area in which Interloop has invested heavily through water-recycling, renewable energy and labour-compliance certification programmes.

Interloop began life in 1992 when four childhood friends – Musadaq Zulqarnain, Navid Fazil, Tariq Rashid and Jahanzeb Khan – installed 10 knitting machines in Faisalabad and pitched for sub-contracts from Korean buying houses. Three decades later the company runs five fully integrated hosiery complexes in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, employs more than 10,000 people and produces close to 750 million pairs of socks per year – making it one of the world’s largest single-site producers.

In 2019 Interloop broke another glass ceiling when it raised Rs5 billion in what was then the largest private-sector IPO on the Pakistan Stock Exchange. The listing funded a denim unit, an apparel-cut-and-sew plant and an R&D centre in Lahore – all part of a strategy the founders call “from fibre to fashion”.

Environmental stewardship has become a pillar of that strategy. The company’s 2023 sustainability report claims a 24% reduction in water use per pair of socks and a 36% cut in Scope 2 emissions since 2020, helping Interloop stay on the preferred-vendor lists of eco-conscious retailers such as H&M.

Bonnie Doon – a brand with European soul and American roots

Founded in California in 1957 by Alex Lee Wallau, Bonnie Doon captured the imagination of U.S. teenagers with brightly coloured ankle socks featuring a Scottie-dog motif. The label crossed the Atlantic in 1969, quickly becoming a staple in Dutch and German department stores and evolving into a full leg-wear range that today spans baby socks to designer pantyhose.(bonniedoon.com, worthpoint.com)

While the brand faded from American high streets after the 1990s, its European business retained a loyal niche following, anchored by seasonal “colour stories” and a reputation for Italian and Portuguese production quality. In recent years Bonnie Doon has also developed private-label programmes for boutique retailers, giving it flexible manufacturing relationships – an aspect Interloop can now leverage for capacity balancing.

Industry insiders say Bonnie Doon’s EBITDA margin has been squeezed by rising input costs and fragmented ownership; fresh capital and a vertically integrated parent promise new life for the Scottie-dog brand.

The long road up the textile value chain

Interloop’s move echoes a broader trend in textile-producing countries: factory owners acquiring or launching brands to capture a bigger slice of global retail profit. Turkish denim group Mavi evolved from contract stitching to a consumer label that lists on the Istanbul bourse; Vietnamese garment maker Vinatex co-owns the fast-growing fashion chain Canifa; and Bangladesh’s DBL Group launched the “Zayn & Myza” skincare and athleisure line for India.

The logic is clear. Contract manufacturing offers volume but razor-thin margins, susceptibility to order-cuts and limited bargaining power. Brand ownership, by contrast, provides price control, consumer insight and intellectual-property value. Yet success is far from guaranteed. Many producers underestimate the cash burn of marketing and the cultural pivot needed from production efficiency to brand storytelling.

Azgard Nine – Pakistan’s cautionary tale

Pakistan has already lived through one high-profile example of value-chain ambition gone awry. In 2008 Azgard Nine Ltd – then the country’s largest denim exporter – spent €23.7 million buying Montebello, an Italian fashion-denim house, in hopes of replicating Turkey’s Mavi story. The timing could not have been worse: the global financial crisis clobbered European retail, Azgard Nine’s leverage ballooned, and by 2011 the company had defaulted on its bonds. The National Accountability Bureau later flagged irregularities in how the acquisition was financed.

Pacra credit-rating reports show nine downgrades in the six years that followed, culminating in a “default” rating, while Azgard Nine was forced to divest Italian assets at a steep loss and refocus on basic denim fabrics. The saga has become a case study in Karachi boardrooms of what happens when operational complexity and financial over-reach collide.

Interloop’s de-risked approach

Unlike Azgard Nine, Interloop is buying a business that dovetails with its core product – socks – rather than venturing into an unrelated category. The group has also kept debt levels modest: net-debt-to-EBITDA stood at 1.2 times at the June 2024 year-end, leaving headroom for integration costs.

Furthermore, Interloop already runs design studios in for its customers, giving it in-house creative talent that can be redeployed to refresh Bonnie Doon’s collections. And because Interloop controls spinning, knitting, dyeing and finishing, it can shift part of Bonnie Doon’s production from Italy and Portugal to its LEED-certified plant in Faisalabad, capturing manufacturing savings without diluting the “Made in Europe” cachet entirely – a balancing act some analysts call “dual-origin sourcing”.

Still, sceptics point to hurdles. European consumers are notoriously fickle, and Bonnie Doon lacks the marketing clout of giants like Calzedonia or Falke. Re-introducing the brand to Gen-Z shoppers will require storytelling budgets rarely seen in Pakistani boardrooms. Supply-chain rationalisation must also navigate EU rules of origin if Interloop wants to keep tariff-free access under the EU’s GSP+ scheme.

Currency risk is another factor: Interloop reports in Pakistani rupees, Bonnie Doon sells in euros, and many cotton inputs are priced in dollars – a triangulation that can wreak havoc on margins if not carefully hedged. Finally, the U.S. tariffs issue that triggered diversification could still spill over if Brussels adopts similar protectionist moods.

If integration goes well, analysts estimate Bonnie Doon could add significantly to annual revenue and lift Interloop’s consolidated gross margin. More importantly, a profitable brand platform would give Interloop a shop-window to showcase its sustainability credentials directly to European consumers, feeding into higher-margin private-label contracts and perhaps new brands under the group umbrella.

Capital markets have already voiced tentative approval: Interloop’s shares rose 6.4 per cent on the Pakistan Stock Exchange in the two sessions after the announcement.

Interloop’s European wager arrives at a moment when Pakistan’s textile sector is searching for reinvention amid energy crises, currency swings and global near-shoring trends. Should the Bonnie Doon experiment succeed, it could embolden other exporters to look beyond FOB margins and towards brand equity, design IP and omnichannel retail.

Conversely, failure would reinforce cautionary memories of Azgard Nine, perhaps entrenching the belief that Pakistani firms are destined to remain price-competitive suppliers rather than brand owners.

Either way, Interloop has lit a flare on the global textile map. The next few seasons of European retail will reveal whether that ambition is woven of durable fibre – or unravels in the tug-of-war between aspiration and execution.