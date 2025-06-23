Ittehad Chemicals: a case study in the shift away from captive power generation

When Ittehad Chemicals Ltd (ICL) released its calendar-year 2024 results this week, the headline numbers looked deceptively flat: revenue was broadly unchanged at Rs24.3 billion. Yet behind the still-water line lurked a decidedly choppier earnings story. Net profit slid 24% to Rs1.39 billion and earnings per share dropped from Rs18.26 to Rs13.86 as gross margin narrowed from 21% to 20%.

Management placed the blame squarely on energy costs. A presidential ordinance issued on 30 January 2025 and subsequently converted into law imposed a five-per-cent “off-the-grid” levy on the already-inflated price of natural gas and RLNG consumed by captive power plants (CPPs). At the same time, the Ministry of Energy raised the gas tariff for industrial CPPs by a further 23% in March under International Monetary Fund pressure. For ICL, which has historically relied on its own 35 MW gas-fired plant at Sheikhupura, the new regime inverted the cost equation: it is now cheaper to buy power from the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) than to self-generate.

ICL has therefore shifted the bulk of its demand to the grid, operating its captive plant only during peak hours when grid outages threaten production continuity – a move the company confirmed during its post-results briefing. While the switch mitigates the immediate gas levy, it drags profitability because grid electricity incorporates capacity-payment surcharges designed to underwrite Pakistan’s oversized generation fleet. The twin forces explain why Ittehad’s gross margin deteriorated even further to 17% in the March 2025 quarter despite a 26% year-on-year rise in quarterly sales.

Curbing gas, filling the grid

The squeeze on captive plants is no accident; it is central to Islamabad’s new energy policy. Two macro imperatives are at play. First, domestic gas supplies are depleting rapidly, compelling Pakistan to rely on far more expensive imported LNG. The Petroleum Division estimates that indigenous production will fall to 2.2 bcfd by 2027 against demand of nearly 6 bcfd, creating a gap that the state simply cannot afford to plug at subsidised prices. By taxing CPP consumption – and threatening termination of supply for persistent defaulters – the Off-the-Grid (Captive Power Plants) Levy Act 2025 aims to push high-energy industrial users off scarce pipeline molecules and free that gas for households and export-oriented firms with no alternative feedstock.

Second, the national grid is labouring under an opposite imbalance: too much capacity and not enough offtake. Installed generation has ballooned to 45.9 GW while off-peak demand can be as low as 7 GW, leaving utilisation near 34% and saddling the exchequer with Rs2.1 trillion of contractual capacity payments in fiscal year 2024. Shifting captive loads onto WAPDA-linked distribution companies such as LESCO helps amortise those idle megawatts and, in theory, allows the regulator to spread fixed charges over a thicker customer base.

Policymakers speak of the gas levy and capacity rationalisation in the same breath. The government cannot subsidise gas and pay for empty power plants at the same time. The levy, which begins at 5% and rises in phases to 20% by August 2026, is designed to make captive generation uneconomic relative to grid supply.

The impact on Ittehad

The numbers from ICL’s results offer a real-time laboratory of the policy’s effects. Total energy expense leapt 31% year-on-year to Rs5.94 billion in the March quarter, dwarfing the 26% increase in quarterly sales and compressing the quarterly gross margin to 17%. Finance charges also climbed as the company drew on working-capital lines to pay higher utility bills, though a fall in KIBOR during the half offset part of the impact.

In response, ICL is accelerating a 37.2 MW biomass-fuelled cogeneration project begun in February. Management expects the plant to be on stream in 18 months and to produce power 15-20% cheaper than the captive gas unit it will replace. That timeline, however, means at least five more quarters of grid exposure.

The company is also tweaking its product mix. Caustic soda still delivers a healthy 18-20% segment margin, but Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid (LABSA) – crucial for detergents – yields barely half that, making it highly sensitive to input inflation. ICL plans to commission a more efficient caustic flakes unit by April 2026, targeted at export markets insulated from Pakistan’s tariff regime, and has accelerated feasibility work for rooftop solar to shave peak-hour demand.

Six decades of chemical making

Ittehad traces its origins to 1962, when United Chemicals set up a 60-ton-per-day caustic soda plant near Lahore. Nationalised in the 1970s and later merged with Ittehad Pesticides, the complex was privatised in 1991 and listed on the Karachi Stock Exchange in 2003. Today the company operates Pakistan’s largest chlor-alkali chain outside the Engro group, with installed capacities of 150,000 tonnes for liquid caustic soda, 70,000 tonnes for LABSA/SLES and 13,200 tonnes for chlorine.

While its Sheikhupura site is inland, the firm has nonetheless built a modest export franchise in caustic flakes, zinc sulphate and bleaching earth, shipping through Karachi. The business employs about 680 people and supplies a who’s who of downstream users, from Unilever and Colgate-Palmolive to fertiliser giant Fauji. Its agribusiness division, launched in 2012, markets crystal zinc and humic acid fertilisers to Punjab’s citrus belt.

Crucially, the company has always prided itself on vertical self-sufficiency in utilities – first through a legacy furnace-oil plant, then through the 35 MW gas turbine installed in the early 2000s. That independence is now being methodically dismantled by federal policy.

Intended consequences, collateral discomfort

By forcing ICL and scores of peer manufacturers to migrate from gas to grid, the government is achieving both of its macro goals: reduced gas burn and higher grid utilisation. Early data from the Petroleum Division show a 9% year-on-year decline in gas offtake by captive plants in the March quarter, while LESCO’s industrial sales rose 11% over the same period. The narrative therefore differs from the usual tale of unintended consequences: this time the pain is intended, albeit temporary.

ICL’s management accepts as much. The company believes that their biomass and solar initiatives would “restore margin parity” once completed. Analysts at Chase Securities reckon the gross margin could bounce back to 22% in fiscal year 2027 if biomass savings materialise.

Yet there is a delicate balance to strike. Over-reliance on expensive grid electricity risks hollowing out the competitiveness of Pakistan’s import-substituting manufacturers. The Pakistan Business Council argues that the levy should taper once capacity-payment obligations decline through PPA renegotiations, a process that started in late 2024 under IMF supervision.

For now, companies like Ittehad Chemicals serve as case studies in transition economics: squeezed today so that the broader energy system can breathe tomorrow. Whether that trade-off ultimately pays for itself will depend on how quickly the government can retire surplus megawatts – and how effectively firms can pivot to cheaper, greener fuels of their own making.