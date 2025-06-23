Jazz, British Council, and Tech Valley unite to advance digital education in Pakistan

Jazz, Pakistan’s largest digital operator, has entered into a landmark partnership with the British Council and Tech Valley — the official Google for Education partner in Pakistan — to expand nationwide access to digital learning, capacity building, and social development initiatives.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed during a ceremony at Jazz Headquarters, formalizes a two-year collaboration that seeks to bridge educational and digital gaps across the country. According to a press release, Jazz will utilize its expansive digital infrastructure and extensive reach to implement inclusive, tech-enabled learning programs in line with Pakistan’s socio-economic development goals.

The initiative blends Jazz’s technological leadership with the British Council’s global educational expertise and Tech Valley’s innovative role in educational technology. Together, the three partners will focus on teacher training, youth skill development, and co-creating education technology (ed-tech) solutions specifically for underserved communities.

Syed Zaheer Mehdi, Group Chief Corporate and Regulatory Officer at Jazz, emphasized the transformative potential of the partnership:

“At Jazz, we believe that access to quality education should not be defined by geography, gender, or circumstance. This partnership with the British Council and Google/Tech Valley reflects our shared commitment to harness digital technology to unlock human potential — especially for youth and women in underserved communities. Together, we’re building a more inclusive and connected future — one where every learner has the tools, confidence, and opportunity to thrive.”

James Hampson, Country Director for British Council Pakistan, echoed this sentiment:

“This partnership brings together three organizations who want Pakistan to succeed. The British Council is proud to team up with Google for Education/Tech Valley and Jazz, bringing the best of who we are to every corner of this country. It’s a first for us and we’re excited about the future we’re going to create together.”

Umar Farooq, CEO of Tech Valley, called the collaboration a pivotal moment for education in Pakistan:

“At Tech Valley, our mission is to drive positive social impact through technology. This partnership is a game-changer for Pakistan’s educational and social development trajectory. As a system integrator and partner for Google for Education, we are combining our innovative tools and platforms with the British Council’s pedagogical excellence and Jazz’s unparalleled connectivity to build a holistic learning ecosystem that promises truly scalable impact across the nation.”

The partnership is part of Jazz’s broader strategy to build purpose-driven digital platforms that address inequality and expand opportunity. With a user base of over 100 million, Jazz has evolved from a telecom operator into a “ServiceCo” with a diverse portfolio that includes fintech, entertainment, self-care, InsurTech, cloud solutions, and gaming. This shift from basic connectivity to digital capability positions Jazz at the forefront of inclusive growth through technology in Pakistan.