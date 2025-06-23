Lahore High Court’s royalty decision gives Punjab’s cement manufacturers pricing disadvantage

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ended a two-and-a-half-year legal stalemate by upholding the Punjab government’s formula that pegs the royalty on raw-material excavated by cement makers at 6% of the “retention price”—the ex-factory price net of sales tax and excise duty. The verdict immediately renders the stay orders obtained by mills in 2022 ineffective and authorises the provincial Mines & Minerals Department to cash the bank guarantees furnished as security during the litigation. For manufacturers already provisioning for the levy in their accounts, the decision is earnings-neutral on paper, but the timing of cash outflows could squeeze working capital just as the industry heads into the monsoon demand lull.

Topline Securities estimates that the conversion of guarantees into hard cheques will pull several billion rupees out of company treasuries within weeks. More worryingly, the six-per-cent rate translates into roughly Rs1,350–1,400 per tonne at today’s average retention prices – almost Rs1,000 per tonne higher than the royalty now prevailing in neighbouring Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa). In a market where producers fight for single-digit margins, that delta is large enough to dictate pricing power.

To appeal or not

An intra-court appeal is not available because the case was decided by a larger bench; the next stop is therefore the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Several Punjab-based plants, led by Maple Leaf and Bestway, may be considering an appeal petition arguing that the royalty is in substance a tax on sales and therefore falls under the federal domain.

Seasoned court watchers, however, point to the Supreme Court’s recent reluctance to micromanage provincial fiscal measures. In April, the apex court declined to suspend the LHC’s split verdict on the property “deemed-rental” tax (section 7E) until it has heard the matter on merit. Until a stay is granted – if at all – the 6% formula remains operative, forcing boardrooms to redraw budgets for fiscal year 2026.

Punjab vs. Khyber-Pakhtukhwa on taxes

In its budget for 2025-26, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government revised its royalty on limestone and other raw material from Rs250 to Rs350 per tonne—a hefty 40-per-cent jump in absolute terms but still a fraction of Punjab’s ad-valorem levy. On a 50-kg bag that currently retails at Rs1,400 in northern markets, Punjab’s six-per-cent bite works out to roughly Rs42, whereas Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s specific rate is equivalent to barely Rs11. “On a per-tonne basis, the gap is now close to Rs1,000,” Topline crunches in the flash note.

The asymmetry stems from radically different fiscal philosophies. Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, historically home to smaller, single-kiln plants in Kohat and Cherat, prefers volume-linked royalties to encourage capacity utilisation and job creation. Punjab, with its larger, vertically integrated operations, has adopted value-based levies to capture upside whenever cement prices spike. The LHC has effectively endorsed the Punjab model, handing Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa-based producers a structural cost advantage that could reshape market shares.

A bifurcated industry divided further

Pakistan’s 79-million-tonne cement industry is geographically split into two informal trading blocs. The northern bloc – encompassing Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – competes fiercely for the populous central and up-country markets of Lahore, Gujranwala, Islamabad–Rawalpindi and Peshawar. The southern bloc, anchored in Karachi and adjoining Thatta district, largely serves Sindh and Balochistan and exports through the ports.

Historically, freight economics already gave Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa mills a freight advantage into the upper-Punjab districts adjoining their plants, while Punjab mills enjoyed scale economies in the densely populated central zone. The royalty ruling adds a second wedge: a Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa producer trucking clinker 150–200 km into Punjab can now undercut a local rival by Rs25–30 per bag and still pocket superior margins. Analysts fear this could ignite a fresh round of price competition just when the industry is digesting its largest capacity expansion cycle in a decade.

Topline keeps an “overweight” stance on the entire sector, citing still-cheap valuations of 6.5x forward fiscal year 2026 price-to-earnings ratio , but concedes that inter-provincial divergence will widen.

The Lahore High Court’s record with business taxes

To critics in industry circles, Monday’s judgment is only the latest in a string of rulings that have injected fiscal uncertainty into boardroom planning:

Section 7E property tax – In 2023 a single LHC bench struck down the federal “deemed-rental” levy on immovable property, triggering confusion over advance tax deduction until an Intra-Court Appeal restored the levy this February.

Retrospective super-tax – Last year the court prohibited the Federal Board of Revenue from back-dating the 10-per-cent super-tax to tax year 2022, forcing the government to cut the rate to four per cent and punch a Rs60-billion hole in its budget projections ( brecorder.com ).

NEPRA tariff adjustments – In February 2023 an LHC bench set aside fuel-cost and quarterly tariff adjustments imposed when the power regulator’s board was incomplete, compelling distribution companies to re-issue millions of bills and rattling IPP cash flows ( dawn.com ).

While each ruling has its own legal merits, the aggregate effect is to make Punjab a province where fiscal policy is seldom final until it has run the gauntlet of constitutional scrutiny. “The result is a stop-go investment climate,” laments a senior executive at a Lahore-based multinational who asked not to be named. “Foreign sponsors see Punjab’s legal risks as materially higher than Sindh, and they price that into hurdle rates.”

Toward a multi-speed cement landscape

The cement sector has weathered energy shortages, rupee swings and construction slowdowns, but its profit pool has usually been protected by the informal price-coordination mechanism that keeps bag prices broadly uniform across provinces. With Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa mills now structurally cheaper, analysts fear that price discipline could crack. A risk scenario sketched by Topline suggests that if even one Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa player lifts utilisation to 90% and offers a Rs20 discount in Lahore and Rawalpindi, EBITDA margins for Punjab mills could compress by 250–300 basis points within a quarter.

Conversely, a swift appeal and stay order from the Supreme Court could neutralise the disadvantage before it hits income statements. Punjab’s big plants, many of which have bond-financed expansion projects coming on-line, are quietly lobbying the provincial government to adopt a hybrid royalty – for example, four per cent of retention price or Rs400 per tonne, whichever is higher – to narrow the delta with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa without surrendering revenue.

For now, investors will watch three signals: (1) whether the Supreme Court grants leave before the end of August, (2) how aggressively Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa mills deploy their cost edge in Punjab, and (3) whether the Punjab cabinet amends the Mines Act rules to cushion its flagship industrial sector. Until those uncertainties clear, Pakistan’s cement market—already physically bifurcated—will operate on two pricing logics, and Punjab may find that the real cost of its royalty is paid not in revenue foregone, but in lost market share.