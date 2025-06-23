Pakistan exports cement worth $287.946 million in 11 months of FY2024-25

Cement exports from Pakistan experienced an increase of 21.60% during the first eleven months of the fiscal year 2024-25, compared to the same period last year, according to data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The value of cement exports for the period July-May (2024-25) amounted to US $287.946 million, up from US $236.797 million during the same period in the previous fiscal year.

In terms of quantity, cement exports rose by 29.67 percent, increasing from 6,183,181 metric tons to 8,017,978 metric tons, the data showed.

On a year-on-year basis, cement exports also saw an increase of 6.15 percent in May 2025 compared to May 2024. Exports for May 2025 were recorded at US $34.236 million, compared to US $32.251 million in May 2024.

On a month-on-month basis, cement exports surged by 44.80 percent in May 2025, compared to exports of US $23.644 million in April 2025, the PBS data revealed.

It is noteworthy that overall exports from Pakistan increased by 5.15 percent during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year, compared to the same period last year. Total exports during July-May (2024-25) amounted to $29.564 billion, up from $28.117 billion during the same period in the previous fiscal year.

On the other hand, imports into the country rose by 7.50 percent, increasing from $49.815 billion last year to $53.550 billion during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year.