Pakistan extends airspace closure for Indian aircraft by another month

Airspace ban now lasts until July, causing longer flight routes for Indian carriers

By News Desk

Pakistan has decided to extend the closure of its airspace to Indian aircraft for another month, according to a forthcoming Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) expected to be issued later today.

Initially, Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian flights on April 24 due to rising tensions between the two nations. The closure was first extended on May 23, and now authorities have decided to continue the restriction for another month, with the current NOTAM expiring today [Monday].

The new NOTAM will provide specific details regarding the extension, which aims to ensure the security of Pakistan’s airspace. The restriction applies solely to Indian aircraft, while flights from other international destinations will still be allowed to pass through Pakistan’s airspace.

Indian carriers have faced routing challenges due to the closure, leading to longer flight paths for some routes.

According to a Reuters’ report, Tata Group-owned Air India anticipates additional expenses of approximately 50 billion Indian rupees ($600 million) if Pakistan’s airspace restriction continues for a year, and has requested compensation from the government in New Delhi.

