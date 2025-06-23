Pakistan has made leaps and bounds in financial inclusion, but our women continue to be left behind

Anyone that has ever suffered the indignity of walking into a bank in Pakistan to pay a utility bill will appreciate just how far digital financial services have come in Pakistan. The experience of walking into a bank branch, getting a token, finding out you are 20 people away from getting to a counter and then trying to find a spot on the painful steel chairs with no padding was up until a decade ago a universal experience.

Some banks failed at even providing the comfort of a roof, choosing instead to open a small window where people could cue up outdoors and pay their bills. In recent times, the queues have been replaced by the convenience of mobile money that has fundamentally transformed how Pakistan manages its finances. Consider how dramatically your own financial behavior has shifted: most transactions now happen digitally, and visits to bank branches have declined dramatically.

This transformation is so complete that certain service providers have transcended their brand identity to become synonymous with entire categories; the ubiquitous “Easypaisa kardein” or “JazzCash kardein” phrases now serve as shorthand for digital payments across the country.

Yet beneath this remarkable progress lies a troubling paradox. While policymakers celebrate Pakistan’s digital financial revolution, a substantial portion of the population remains excluded from both traditional and innovative financial services. By and large, this failure at financial inclusion disproportionately affects women.

This exclusion raises a critical question: is this disparity an unintended consequence of rapid digitization, or does it reflect deeper structural inequalities that the financial inclusion agenda is yet to address?

The significance and development of financial inclusion in Pakistan

The financial inclusion drive in the country has long been pinned as the cornerstone for economic empowerment, poverty reduction, and inclusive growth. The latest findings from the K-FIS (Karandaaz Financial Inclusion Survey) highlight a significant transformation in how individuals across the country access and use financial services, marking a pivotal shift in the financial landscape.

Financial inclusion in Pakistan has grown fivefold from 7% in 2014 to 35% in 2024. This growth is not merely numerical; it reflects a broadening of financial opportunities for millions of citizens. More Pakistanis now have the tools to manage money securely, save, borrow, and make payments through banks, mobile money platforms, or non-bank financial institutions than ever before.

Source: Karandaaz

Mobile money services, particularly, have led this transformation. The access of mobile wallets has risen dramatically from a mere 8% in 2014 to 37% in 2024, putting digital financial services as the primary driver of financial inclusion. The number of active users has also grown substantially, with mobile wallet usage increasing from virtually non-existent levels of 0.3% in 2014 to 29% in 2024. This reflects a growing shift in financial behavior, especially among younger and middle-aged demographics, and the increasing integration of digital finance into daily life.

Source: Karandaaz

Geographically, Punjab leads the way with 40% financial inclusion, followed closely by Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan with 38% and 33%, respectively. In terms of infrastructure, physical access to financial services has improved significantly as well. As of 2024, 64% of Pakistanis reported living within 15 minutes of a financial access point, up from 46% in 2015. The most notable contribution comes from mobile money agents, making services more accessible in remote and underserved areas.

Source: Karandaaz

The emergence and growth of Raast, Pakistan’s real-time payment system, has further accelerated digital financial adoption. Raast awareness and usage have increased across all age groups and regions, with account registrations experiencing an almost 100 percent increase for both banks and mobile wallets between 2022 and 2024. Its ease of use, secure structure, and interoperability are helping bridge gaps in financial access.

As per Karandaaz’s findings, the population is now using digital wallets for much more than just money transfers; they are paying for utility bills, mobile services, tickets, and even school fees. This diversification reflects the growing confidence and relevance of formal financial channels in everyday life.

Despite the overall upward trajectory of financial inclusion, challenges persist, particularly the stark gender gap and similarly, digital divides based on age and urban-rural lines continue.

The gender gap in financial inclusion in Pakistan

What stands out in the financial inclusion survey is the stark gender gap. The overall disparity between men and women in financial inclusion is 42% in the country. The gap is especially pronounced in urban centers like Islamabad, where it stands at 52%, due to a higher concentration of financially included men. Similar trends follow in regions such as AJK and Punjab with gender gaps 47% and 45%, respectively, reflecting systemic inequalities across both urban and rural areas.

And the gender gap problem is not limited to the financial inclusion domain. Last week, the World Economic Forum released the Global Gender Gap report 2025 and Pakistan was right at the bottom.

“Occupying the bottom rank of the index (148), Pakistan sees its overall parity score decline from last year’s edition, from 57% to 56.7%. Overall Pakistan has closed +2.3 of its gender gap since 2006. However, this year’s results are a second consecutive drop from the economy’s best score of 57.7%, achieved in 2023. Parity in Economic Participation and Opportunity declines by –1.3 percentage points. While economic representation indicators have remained unchanged, income disparity in Pakistan has slightly increased since the last edition (+.02 points), as has perceived wage inequality (+4 percentage points),” read the report.

Source: World Economic Forum

As indicated in the report, the economy was the second worst performing indicator, only behind politics. As of 2024, 56% of adult men have at least one registered financial account, compared to just 14% of adult women, a figure that has increased by only 1% since 2022. While this growth is marginal, there has been some visible progress in mobile money wallet registrations among women, rising from 6% in 2022 to 11% in 2024. However, male adoption continues to outpace female adoption dramatically, with 48% of men now registered for mobile wallets.

Pakistan has seen a significant surge in mobile money wallet usage, growing from just 0.3% to 30% over the past ten years. Despite this growth, urban users (35%) continue to lead over rural users (28%), and men still dominate the space. Across age groups, younger populations are more likely to adopt digital wallets, with peak usage seen among individuals aged 25-34.

As far as bank account registrations are concerned, they have more than doubled over the past decade, rising from 8% in 2014 to 17% in 2024. However, the gender divide remains significant, where 28% of men now have a bank account compared to only 6% of women. This gap is not just a statistic; it represents millions of women who are excluded from saving, borrowing, investing, and building economic resilience.

Even promising innovations like Raast, reveal deep gender disparities. While 24% of men are aware of Raast, only 4.85% of women have heard of it. Among those aware, usage differs widely, 37% of men use Raast compared to just 13% of women.

This slow progress among women reflects deeper structural and cultural barriers in society that discourage female financial autonomy. These issues are compounded by a lack of targeted financial products and services designed for women, particularly in conservative or rural areas.

Understanding the root causes of the gender gap in financial inclusion

The gender gap stems from interconnected technological, educational, social, and cultural barriers that prevent women from participating equally in the financial system, despite digital financial services offering potential solutions for underserved populations.

Limited access to mobile technology represents the most significant obstacle, as mobile phone ownership remains heavily skewed toward men. While overall mobile ownership has grown from 54% in 2014 to 64% in 2024, women’s ownership increased from only 29% to 46% during this period, compared to men’s ownership reaching 82%.

The smartphone ownership disparity is even more pronounced, with men’s ownership jumping from 9% to 82% between 2015 and 2024, while women’s ownership grew from just 3% to 46%. These technological gaps extend to basic mobile functionality, where 78% of men own SIM cards versus 47% of women, and 61% of men can send text messages compared to only 38% of women.

Financial literacy presents another critical barrier, with only 3.2% of women demonstrating adequate financial literacy compared to 11% of men. This educational gap translates into reduced confidence and autonomy in financial decision-making, as evidenced by 77% of women relying on family members’ mobile wallets versus 63% of men. Women also express significantly higher anxiety about using digital financial tools, with 51% fearing mistakes during transfers compared to 28% of men, and 50% believing they don’t need mobile wallets versus only 24% of men. Since 98% of financially included individuals have phone access, these compounding inequalities in technology access, digital literacy, and financial confidence create fundamental barriers that systematically exclude women from Pakistan’s evolving financial ecosystem.

Source: Karandaaz

Financial decision-making power is another critical factor. Amongst women, only 11% make financial decisions for themselves compared to 60% for men. Financial autonomy is highest among widowed, divorced, women aged 55 and above, and employed women, particularly those in salaried professions, suggesting that life stage and employment status significantly influence financial independence.

The factors signal towards the fact that the gender gap in financial inclusion is not merely about access; it is about empowerment, digital readiness, and the ability to make independent financial choices in a system that still largely favors men.

What needs to be done?

The country must build on its financial inclusion momentum through targeted strategies that address the persistent gender and regional disparities affecting women and rural communities. While overall access has improved substantially, these underserved populations remain marginalized, requiring a more nuanced and equitable approach to ensure truly inclusive development.

Mobile technology access represents the most urgent priority, as smartphone and SIM card ownership directly enables digital financial participation. Expanding affordable mobile access for women, particularly in rural areas, requires coordinated investments in digital infrastructure to ensure stable connectivity alongside private sector partnerships. Telecom companies can play a pivotal role by offering low-cost handsets bundled with mobile wallet services and data plans specifically designed for female users, creating accessible entry points into the digital financial ecosystem.

Financial literacy forms another critical pillar that must be addressed simultaneously. The stark gender gap in financial understanding leaves women significantly less confident in using mobile money or managing financial services independently. Community-based education programs that integrate financial concepts with digital skills can prove transformative, particularly when delivered by female trainers or local role models who increase comfort and trust among women learners. These programs should extend beyond basic operational training to encompass financial decision-making, budgeting, and consumer protection, empowering women with comprehensive financial capabilities.

Financial institutions must also redesign their products to reflect women’s unique economic realities. Many women, particularly housewives and informal workers, lack formal income documentation that traditional services require, necessitating simplified onboarding processes, small-value accounts, and services accommodating irregular income patterns. Micro-savings products, insurance schemes tailored to healthcare and education expenses, and mobile-based microloans can provide meaningful value to previously excluded women while addressing their specific financial needs.

Expanding women-led agent networks in rural and semi-urban areas can simultaneously increase trust and adoption while addressing cultural constraints that limit women’s interactions with male financial service providers. Female agents make services more accessible to other women while serving as local champions for digital financial adoption. National awareness campaigns for platforms like Raast must ensure they reach women through local languages and channels that resonate with diverse female audiences, making financial inclusion messaging culturally relevant and accessible.

Advancing financial inclusion in Pakistan requires viewing these efforts not as standalone initiatives but as integral components of broader social and economic empowerment. Bridging gender and rural divides demands sustained political will, robust public-private collaboration, and deep understanding of the specific barriers different communities face. The meaningful progress achieved over the past decade demonstrates that transformation is possible, but the next phase must ensure that women and the rural poor are not left behind. Inclusive finance transcends mere access to encompass dignity, opportunity, and the fundamental right to participate fully in the nation’s economic life.