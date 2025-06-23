Planning Commission moves to uphold CDWP’s authority, bars junior officials from presenting projects

The Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission has directed federal ministries and divisions to ensure secretary-level representation at Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meetings, expressing dissatisfaction over the continued presence of junior officials, Business Recorder reported, citing sources.

The CDWP, chaired by the Deputy Chairman, is responsible for reviewing and approving key national development projects. It is mandatory for federal secretaries or heads of provincial planning bodies to attend and present their respective projects.

However, according to the Chief of Public Investment Authorization, lower-tier officials have frequently represented their departments, diminishing the effectiveness of the forum. The issue was highlighted during the June 17 meeting, where the Deputy Chairman criticised the lax approach of several sponsoring and executing agencies.

A new directive now requires that only federal secretaries or, in exceptional cases, additional secretaries (with prior approval) may present projects. The Planning Commission has formally communicated these instructions to all concerned ministries and divisions.

The directive aims to ensure more effective and accountable deliberations on development projects under the CDWP framework.