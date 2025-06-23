Supernet’s post-connectivity pivot: doubling revenue at the cost of thinner margins

Supernet Ltd, the first technology company to list on the Pakistan Stock Exchange’s Growth Enterprise Market (GEM) board, has released headline numbers that show just how quickly a small-cap ICT firm can swell in size when it ventures beyond its comfort zone – and – how costly the learning curve can be. Consolidated revenue in the year to June 2024 leapt 117% to roughly Rs8.5 billion, propelled by a flurry of low-margin infrastructure contracts that management says are “foundational” for becoming a one-stop digital-solutions provider. Yet gross profit fell sharply: the margin slid to 16%, down from 29% the previous year and well below the company’s three-year average of 30%.

The market response has been nuanced rather than euphoric. After touching a 52-week high of Rs46.90 earlier this year, the share closed last Friday at Rs34.77 on modest volume, trimming the 2025 year-to-date gain to 92% (dps.psx.com.pk). Analysts put the stock’s trailing P/E at 27 – not eye-watering for a growth name, but sufficiently rich to demand evidence that management can rebuild profitability while still chasing scale.

Supernet’s audited accounts lodged with the PSX show unconsolidated sales of Rs7.37 billion for fiscal year 2024, up from Rs3.43 billion a year earlier – already a doubling, and one achieved before the group makes the customary post-consolidation adjustments that lift the top line toward the disclosed Rs8.5 billion figure. Company officials say a clutch of turnkey data-centre builds, fibre roll-outs for provincial government clients and power-conditioning work for telcos accounted for three-quarters of incremental revenue.

But those same projects clipped margins by forcing Supernet to book hardware pass-through and subcontractor costs it does not face in its higher-margin satellite and microwave-connectivity franchise. The prize is the annuity stream once those facilities need upgrades, managed services and cybersecurity layers.

A deliberate march beyond connectivity

Founded in 1995 as a data-network operator, Supernet spent its first quarter-century selling bandwidth to corporate Pakistan. The model delivered steady, if unspectacular, growth – enough to persuade parent company Telecard to spin off the subsidiary through a Rs475 million GEM listing in 2022, a deal that was oversubscribed 1.4 times (thefrontierpost.com). Since then, management has trumpeted a strategic pivot that echoes regional peers such as India’s Bharti Airtel or Indonesia’s Indosat Ooredoo: connectivity first, then an expanded “digital stack” of cybersecurity, cloud hosting and managed infrastructure.

The fiscal year 2024 figures show that pivot taking hold. Connectivity revenue still grew, but the real lift came from so-called “beyond connectivity” lines – servers, power, data-centre fit-outs and network-security appliances. Supernet’s recently created subsidiaries sketch the architecture:

Management says the four units together fetched Rs1.75 billion worth of fresh infrastructure orders last year, while the legacy connectivity business won Rs4.7 billion of multi-year contracts and SuperSecure bagged Rs3.5 billion, taking the total order book to nearly Rs10 billion – equivalent to more than a year’s group revenue.

Supernet’s critics point out that a 13-percentage-point erosion in gross margin cannot be waved away as a one-off. The average gross margin for listed Pakistani IT service providers hovers near 25%, giving Supernet almost the thinnest spread in the peer group. Management counters that infrastructure deals carry up-front hardware flow-through that distorts the accounting line-item but not necessarily the lifetime economics.

International forays: Azerbaijan first, GCC next

Scaling at home is only half the battle. Supernet’s management has long argued that Pakistani labour costs give it a structural edge in selling security-operations-centre (SOC) outsourcing to overseas clients. May’s partnership with Azercosmos, Azerbaijan’s national satellite operator, is being held up as proof of concept. The non-exclusive memorandum of understanding covers satellite bandwidth, connectivity backbone and, crucially, managed cyber-defence for Azercosmos customers in Central Asia and the Caucasus.

The company is treating Baku as its bridgehead for Eurasia. The company is also exploring a tier-3 SOC in the United Arab Emirates through Phoenix Global, its Dubai subsidiary, to capture “Friday-to-Sunday time-zone synergies” – Pakistan’s analysts monitoring GCC assets during weekend downtime.

If connectivity was yesterday’s play, and cybersecurity today’s, the next leg is data-centre and server infrastructure tuned for artificial-intelligence workloads. Global hyperscalers have yet to commit capacity inside Pakistan’s borders; when they do, they will require energy-efficient racks, precision cooling and sovereign-cloud compliance – services Supernet says SuperInfra is positioned to supply.

The thesis rests on macro trends. Pakistan’s IT exports grew 28% to USD 1.86 billion in the year to February 2025, according to the Ministry of IT; officials project the figure could reach $4 billion this fiscal year as part of a national goal of USD 10–11 billion by 2030. With Islamabad scouting foreign data-centre investors to absorb surplus power from new RLNG plants, Supernet believes local integrators will have home-field advantage.

Contract pipeline: four pillars of growth

At last count the group’s signed backlog stood at Rs9.96 billion, split across four customer clusters:

Telco and enterprise connectivity (Rs4.7 bn). Satellite uplinks for remote mines, microwave backhaul for city-wide CCTV grids, and redundant fibre loops for banks. Cybersecurity services (Rs3.5 bn). SOC-as-a-service for a Karachi-based bank, endpoint detection for a defence contractor, and penetration-testing retainer agreements. Infrastructure turnkey (Rs1.75 bn). Two provincial data-centre builds, a 10 MW power-conditioning contract for a hyperscaler’s Karachi edge node, and several smaller campus-LAN roll-outs. Software & integration (~Rs0.01 bn). Pre-packaged ERP deployments under E-Solutions, a line item management expects to ramp once SuperSecure cross-sells enterprise suites.

Management projects that 60% of the backlog will convert to revenue in the next 24 months, with the remainder hitting the top-line by fiscal year 2029.

Pathway to the main board

Supernet’s rapid scale-up has resurrected an ambition first voiced at its 2022 IPO: migrate from the GEM board to the PSX main board once paid-up capital exceeds regulatory thresholds. On 27 May 2025 the board approved a scheme of arrangement to merge the parent company into its wholly owned subsidiary, Supernet Technologies Ltd, in advance of a main-board application (profit.pakistantoday.com.pk). The transaction still requires shareholder, creditor and High Court of Sindh approval, but management targets completion by 2026.

Under the draft plan, existing GEM shareholders would swap their holdings for shares in the enlarged entity at a ratio yet to be finalised. Market watchers expect the move to broaden the investor base, improve liquidity and allow Supernet to tap cheaper equity for capex heavy infrastructure projects. Yet the migration also raises governance expectations; main-board issuers must publish quarterly earnings within 30 days, appoint a majority of independent directors and maintain higher free-float.

At the last close, Supernet sported a market capitalisation of Rs4.7 billion, or roughly 0.55x forward sales. That discount to regional digital-infrastructure integrators – Telkom Indonesia’s Mitratel, for instance, trades near 3x – reflects Pakistan-specific risk, the illiquidity of GEM scripts and fears that margin compression could prove sticky. Nonetheless, the one-year share price gain of 223% puts Supernet among the PSX’s top performers.

Topline Securities analysts retain an “outperform” stance, arguing that “fiscal year 2024’s pain is the entrance fee to a higher-quality earnings stream”. They model margins rebounding to 22% by fiscal year 2027 as managed-services revenue layers over infrastructure installations and international cybersecurity fees kick in. Risks include project-execution slippage, a weaker rupee inflating imported hardware costs, and slower-than-expected finalisation of the merger.

Supernet credits its agility to a lean management bench under CEO Jamal Nasir Khan, a former Telecard executive who led the GEM listing, and COO Tahir Malik, poached from Jazz to spearhead non-connectivity ventures. The company employs roughly 740 staff across Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore and Dubai; 260 of those work in cybersecurity and managed services, a figure management wants to double by 2027 – an ambition predicated on Pakistan’s abundant, low-cost stem graduates.

Anecdotally, the firm’s flat hierarchy and stock-option plan have helped retain engineers in a market where overseas remote gigs often lure talent away. Management says the average employee age is 28; the biggest single cost line after hardware is salaries, but the ratio of personnel cost to revenue fell from 33% to 24% last year, suggesting early operating leverage.

Industry context: can Pakistan seize its digital-export moment?

Federal policy is tilting in Supernet’s favour. Islamabad has approved three IT special-technology zones offering 10-year tax holidays; the State Bank has relaxed foreign-exchange repatriation rules for tech exporters; and an IT-export strategy unveiled last year targets USD 10 billion by 2030. Minister of State for IT, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, recently told the Senate that she expects fiscal year 2025 exports to surpass USD 4 billion, implying a 27% annual jump. If realised, such growth could float all digital boats – including Supernet’s.

Still, currency volatility, patchy power supply and a fragile macro-economy temper the outlook. Pakistan’s sovereign rating remains deep in junk territory, and external financing hinges on successive IMF programmes. A slowdown in global tech spending or another bout of rupee weakness could squeeze both demand and hardware-import costs.