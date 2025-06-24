Adani’s Mumbai Airport secures $750 million from Apollo-led group

Mumbai International Airport Ltd has secured a $750 million investment from a group led by affiliates of US asset management firm Apollo and other long-term investors.

The funds will be used to refinance existing debt, with an option to raise an additional $250 million, Apollo said in a statement on Monday.

Mumbai International Airport Ltd is a subsidiary of Adani Airport Holdings, which is part of Adani Enterprises. Earlier this month, Adani Airport Holdings also received a $750 million investment from a group of international banks.

Adani Airport Holdings operates eight airports across India and is responsible for the Navi Mumbai International Airport, which is located on the outskirts of Mumbai and is expected to become operational soon.

According to a report published in June, the airport unit is expected to be separated and listed by March 2027.

Adani Airport Holdings and Adani Enterprises did not respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours.