Amazon announces $54 billion UK expansion with new fulfilment centres

Amazon plans to invest £40 billion in the United Kingdom over the next three years, expanding its operations and creating thousands of jobs.

The company announced the move on Tuesday, calling the UK its third-largest market after the United States and Germany.

The investment includes new fulfilment centres, delivery stations, data centres, and upgrades to existing facilities. Two new fulfilment centres will be built in the East Midlands and are expected to open in 2027.

Amazon also plans to open previously announced sites in Hull and Northampton, which will add 2,000 jobs each.

The company said it will also expand its network of over 100 operational buildings, upgrade transport infrastructure, and build two new office buildings at its London headquarters. Part of the investment will go toward redeveloping Bray Film Studios in Berkshire.

The £40 billion figure includes salaries for Amazon employees and part of the £8 billion announced in 2024 by Amazon Web Services for UK data centre operations through 2028.

Amazon currently employs 75,000 people in the UK, making it one of the country’s largest private sector employers.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed the announcement, saying it showed strong support for the UK as a business destination.

On the same day, Britain’s grocery regulator launched an investigation into Amazon over possible violations of supplier payment rules.