Atlas Honda to enter electric scooter market in Pakistan this fiscal year

Atlas Honda has announced plans to make its entry into the electric scooter market in Pakistan, with intentions to launch an electric scooter for Pakistani consumers this fiscal year.

The company shared this development through a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“Following the government’s announcement of the National Electric Vehicle Policy, Atlas Honda intends to launch an electric scooter for Pakistani consumers,” read the company’s notice.

After months of stakeholder consultations and inter-agency deliberations, the federal government, last week, launched the National Electric Vehicle Policy 2025–30, calling it a transformational move toward a cleaner, energy-efficient, and self-reliant future.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan, said that one of the key objectives of the policy is to ensure that 30% of all new vehicles sold in Pakistan by 2030 are electric.

This transition is expected to save around 2.07 billion liters of fuel per year, equating to nearly $1 billion in foreign exchange savings. Additionally, the policy aims to reduce carbon emissions by 4.5 million tons annually and cut public health costs by approximately $405 million.

Honda said that it was working closely with regulatory bodies to secure permissions and approvals to ensure a smooth rollout of its electric scooter. After completing the necessary quality and road tests, the company plans to launch the product in the current financial year.