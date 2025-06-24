Govt eyes liberal import regime, 2.2m EVs by 2030 under Auto Policy 2026

The federal government is planning a liberalized import framework under the upcoming Auto Policy 2026, with a focus on promoting free competition and improving quality standards through registration and certification of imported used vehicles.

As part of the policy formulation process, the Car Dealers and Importers Association will soon present its proposals to the Ministry of Industries and Production, with the government committing to reviewing and supporting viable suggestions. The move aims to create a more open and export-oriented local auto industry, according to a press release issued after a stakeholder meeting chaired by Haroon Akhtar Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries.

The meeting also covered customs duty concerns and broader trade facilitation for used and electric vehicles (EVs), with an emphasis on aligning Pakistan’s auto landscape with global environmental standards.

Khan described the Car Dealers Association as a key stakeholder in shaping Auto Policy 2026, which aligns with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s broader economic reform and sustainability agenda.

In line with these objectives, the government also reiterated its commitment to the Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2025–2030, which targets 2.2 million electric vehicles on the roads by 2030. The policy seeks to curb urban smog, improve air quality, and reduce the country’s reliance on fossil fuels.

Khan emphasized that EVs offer cost-effective and eco-friendly alternatives to traditional petrol-powered cars, highlighting their long-term value in terms of lower fuel costs, reduced maintenance, and public health benefits.

“We are moving toward a future where electric and environmentally sustainable transport will gradually replace conventional vehicles,” Khan said, adding that the government remains focused on ensuring that this transition includes all segments of the market.