No petrol shortage in Pakistan, supply chain intact amid regional tensions: Kayani

The government has rejected reports of a fuel shortage in Pakistan, with State Minister for Finance and Railway Bilal Azhar Kayani stating that sufficient reserves are available and supply operations remain unaffected.

In a statement issued Monday, Kayani said that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has directed all oil marketing companies to maintain mandatory stock levels in light of geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel. He stressed that the government is actively monitoring the energy sector through the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Petroleum, and Ministry of Finance.

Kayani reassured the public that the petroleum supply chain is fully functional and urged citizens to rely only on official statements and avoid spreading misinformation. He reiterated the government’s commitment to energy security and uninterrupted supply of fuel nationwide.