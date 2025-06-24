Pakistan seeks fourth restructuring of $393m higher education project from World Bank

The government has requested a fourth restructuring of the $393.73 million Higher Education Development in Pakistan (HEDP) project, seeking a four-month extension from the World Bank to complete pending IT and tech-related installations across universities, reported Business Recorder on Tuesday.

Now in its sixth year, the project is due to close on June 30, 2025. The Economic Affairs Division has formally asked the World Bank to extend the closing date to October 31, 2025, citing shipment delays and implementation lags affecting five critical IT packages. Officials say these are in advanced stages and will have long-term impact on the higher education sector.

The World Bank-funded project aims to strengthen governance, improve teaching standards, and support research in key economic sectors. It is being implemented by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), with an overall progress rating of ‘moderately satisfactory’.

Key outcomes so far include over 1,100 faculty trained by the National Academy of Higher Education, deployment of quality enhancement mechanisms across 50 affiliated colleges, connection of 300 institutions to the Pakistan Education and Research Network (PERN), and the launch of core education policies.

Disbursements have reached $375.7 million as of June 10, 2025. The extension request does not involve any change to project scope, components, or financial management mechanisms. No additional funding is being requested.

This will be the fourth restructuring since 2021. Previous amendments included a COVID-era learning support component, introduction of rapid research grants, realignment of targets, and a 12-month extension granted last year.

The final $12.3 million under performance-based conditions is currently being processed, while the remaining balance under the investment project financing (IPF) component will be released in FY2026.