Pakistan’s Consumer Confidence Index jumps 9.2% in Q4, future sentiment turns optimistic

Consumer sentiment in Pakistan continued its upward trend in Q4 of FY2024-25, with the Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) rising 9.2% over the previous quarter and 24.6% year-on-year, according to a report jointly released by Dun & Bradstreet Pakistan and Gallup Pakistan.

The index, based on nationwide interviews conducted in April–May 2025, reached 96.2 points—up from 88.1—approaching the 100-point threshold that marks the line between pessimism and optimism.

The report cited improvements in both current financial conditions and future expectations, with the Future Confidence Index crossing the 100-point mark for the first time since the report’s launch in 2022.

Household income confidence rose notably, with the Net Indicator climbing to 110.0, while over half of respondents reported expectations of stable or improved financial conditions. Meanwhile, 57% of respondents anticipated savings to either grow or remain stable.

Despite the financial optimism, employment concerns persisted. A majority—61%—said unemployment had worsened over the past six months. However, 57% expected economic conditions to either improve or hold steady going forward.

The report also highlighted a demographic shift, with the sharpest confidence gains observed among people under 30 years of age and male respondents.

D&B’s Chief Business Officer Muhammad Zubair Qureshi called the upward trend “a critical signal” for policymakers, while Gallup’s Executive Director Bilal I Gilani noted the crossing of the 100-point threshold in future sentiment as a “key indicator” of rising public confidence in the country’s economic outlook.