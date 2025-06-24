PM Shehbaz lauds NAB’s anti-corruption efforts, vows full backing for swift justice

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday received the NAB Performance Report for 2023–2024 from Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lt. Gen. (R) Nazir Ahmad Butt during a high-level meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office.

According to a statement issued by the PM Office, the comprehensive report presented an overview of NAB’s performance across its headquarters and regional offices, including detailed statistics on recoveries and progress over the past two years.

Commending NAB’s efforts, the Prime Minister reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to eradicating corruption and abuse of power.

“The dream of a corruption-free Pakistan will be realized,” he said, adding that NAB will be provided with all required resources and institutional support to fulfill its mission.

Prime Minister Shehbaz further instructed NAB to accelerate the disposal of pending cases and implement effective mechanisms to support victims of financial fraud. He stressed the importance of ensuring quick recovery of embezzled public funds and restitution for defrauded citizens.

During the briefing, Chairman NAB outlined the bureau’s major accomplishments, highlighting that billions of rupees in stolen public funds were recovered, and hundreds of acres of illegally occupied state land—valued in billions—were reclaimed during the 2023–24 period.

As per the performance report, NAB successfully concluded 700 inquiries, completed 218 investigations, and filed 21 new references over the two-year span.

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar was also in attendance at the meeting.