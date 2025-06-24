Port Qasim slashes export charges by half to support trade and maritime reforms

The Port Qasim Authority (PQA) has announced a 50% reduction in port charges for exporters, a move aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s trade competitiveness and supporting the government’s economic reform programme.

The announcement was made during a strategic meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, who reaffirmed the government’s commitment to enabling local businesses and unlocking the potential of coastal economies.

The minister also unveiled plans for Pakistan’s first Marine and Aquaculture Policy and an Aquaculture Industrial Zone, both designed to support sustainable fisheries and marine sector growth. According to the Ministry, the Marine Fisheries Department has already achieved its $410 million export target, while the ship recycling industry generated Rs6 billion in revenue.

Chaudhry said reforms will continue, with a focus on modernizing port infrastructure, promoting green shipping, and simplifying customs procedures to attract investment and improve Pakistan’s maritime trade footprint.