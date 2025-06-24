Power consumers likely to face 10 paisa per unit hike in power tariff under FCA of May

ISLAMABAD:Power consumers across the country except K-Electric (KE) are likely to bear the brunt of 10 paisa per unit hike under the Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) mechanism for the month of May 2025.

As per details, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is scheduled to consider a proposed increase of Rs 0.1015 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) in electricity tariffs for Ex-WAPDA Distribution Companies (XWDISCOs) under the Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) mechanism for the month of May 2025. The hearing is scheduled for June 30, 2025 (Monday) at NEPRA Tower, Islamabad, and will also be accessible online via Zoom.

The proposed adjustment has been submitted by the Central Power Purchasing Agency Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G), which represents DISCOs.

According to the data submitted, the actual fuel cost for electricity generation in May 2025 came out to Rs 7.4940 per kWh, compared to the reference fuel cost of Rs 7.3925 per kWh, resulting in a difference of Rs 0.1015 per unit.

CPPA-G submitted that a total of 12,755 GWh of electricity was generated in May, at a cost of Rs 99.153 billion, reflecting an average fuel cost of Rs 7.7739/kWh. After accounting for transmission losses of 355 GWh (2.78%) and other adjustments, a total of 12,367 GWh was delivered to DISCOs at a net cost of Rs 92.676 billion or Rs 7.4940/kWh.

Hydel sources contributed the highest share of power generation at 37.98% (4,844 GWh), followed by RLNG at 16.99% (2,168 GWh), and nuclear at 15.77% (2,012 GWh). Local coal-based generation accounted for 11.08% of the mix, while imported coal stood at 6.24%. Other significant contributors included gas (6.92%), RFO (0.16%), and solar, wind, and bagasse in smaller shares.

NEPRA has invited all stakeholders and affected parties to participate in the hearing, either in person or online, and to submit written or oral comments as permitted under the law. Relevant documents are available on NEPRA’s official website at www.nepra.org.pk.

It is important to note that this FCA, if approved, will be applicable for one month only and will not affect lifeline or K-Electric consumers.