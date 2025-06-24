Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Tesla under review after robotaxi seen in wrong lane

NHTSA says it does not pre-approve vehicle systems, but manufacturers must certify that their vehicles meet safety standards

By Monitoring Desk

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is seeking information from Tesla after reviewing videos of a robotaxi using the wrong lane and speeding past another driverless vehicle.

The agency said it is in contact with the company to gather more details.

Tesla launched a limited paid robotaxi test service in Austin, Texas on Sunday, using a small number of self-driving vehicles. The test avoids bad weather, complex intersections, and does not serve passengers under 18.

NHTSA said it does not pre-approve vehicle systems, but manufacturers must certify that their vehicles meet safety standards. The agency investigates incidents that suggest potential safety issues.

Tesla told NHTSA on Monday that its responses to safety questions about the Texas robotaxi program are confidential business information and should not be released publicly.

NHTSA is reviewing those answers, focusing on how the system performs in poor weather and other challenging conditions. It also continues to investigate earlier reports involving Tesla’s Full Self-Driving software.

That investigation began in October and involves 2.4 million Tesla vehicles after four reported crashes in low-visibility situations, including one fatal crash in 2023.

